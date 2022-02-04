Watch now: How Coles County employees are adjusting to working from home for good

MATTOON - When the pandemic forced businesses to work remotely, Consolidated Communications moved its employees across 23 states to remote work environments and were able to transition everyone in just three days.

“That was a huge move for us,” said Chief Technical Officer Tom White. “Obviously there has been a complete change of how everybody does business, but when we really looked at the future and coming from the ranks and different companies, we’re all used to working in offices and there were a lot of thoughts about if working from home is as productive.”

Although working remotely presents its own challenges for employees, White said daily productivity increased and employees were already adapting to the various changes made.

COVID's 'momentous' impact

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the impact of COVID-19 on the workplace was "momentous," eliminating millions of jobs and, especially in the early months of the pandemic, forcing companies to figure out a way for employees to work remotely. Fully one-third of workers reported working from home in the period May to December 2020, as compared to the same period in 2018, when only 13% of workers did so.

With a large number of jobs impossible to do from home because they require face-to-face interaction with customers or clients, the Bureau of Labor Statistics adjusted its definition of "suitable for telework" under the pandemic conditions. For example, teachers were teaching over the internet during school shutdowns, and usually teaching K-12 would be considered an occupation that requires face-to-face and in-person work.

Surveys taken from May to October 2020 on the number of workers who lost work in the previous four weeks declined from 42 million in May 2020 to 12 million in October 2020 before leveling off. In each month, most of these workers were in occupations classified as not suitable for telework, although both types of occupations showed declines in lost work as the year progressed.

Remote work new norm

Two years after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, some workers are heading back to the office. But not all of them. Businesses, like Consolidated, have found that having employees work from home is just as efficient, if not more so in some cases, then working from the office.

After the company sold its former corporate office building in April, White said only 22 employees out of the original 112 who worked inside the building will be coming back to the office environment in other offices around Mattoon.

“We actually went through and looked at our roles and frankly asked our employees whether they felt they needed to be back in an office environment at the end of the pandemic, which again we hoped it was going to be a long time ago,” said White. “We haven’t gone anywhere but we definitely have fewer people in the office than we had before.”

White said they walked through each team environment with managers to see what would work well from home while evaluating teams on their overall productivity to decide whether they need to be working from the office or can work remotely.

For example, teams like their call center have been working productively from home since their job entails taking customer calls and accommodating them with answers to their questions or evaluating problems and complaints they might have, White said.

Though other positions, like technicians and customer-facing terminals, could not move remotely due to their hands-on and personal nature that requires them to be in-person for their job.

Flexibility is key

“We closed our doors like many businesses did to clients and people walking in but we never went to a remote workforce,” said Brian Daniell, managing partner at West & Company, LLC, in Mattoon. “We’ve always had people come into the offices and work.”

With other offices in Champaign, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, and Sullivan, Daniell said the public accounting firm is capable of having staff work from home when it’s needed but most employees prefer to be in the office because it’s just more efficient for them instead of working from home.

For some, it was better access to the internet that drove their decision, Daniell said.

One biproduct of the pandemic has a desire by employees to make their own work schedules to accommodate certain days to either pick up kids from school or go in between offices to collaborate on accounts, Daniells said.

“I believe the pandemic has made people more cognizant of the need for a work-life balance and the ability to work somewhere besides the office when you work,” Daniell said. “We’ve been doing that for years but the pandemic has made Zoom and Microsoft Teams just an everyday means of communications.”

As for Consolidated, White said they have set aside spaces called hotel offices for employees that still want to come into the office and get that feeling of camaraderie or have a work space that is accommodating and quieter than being at home.

On the other hand, Daniell said there is a trend of accountants coming from larger cities like Chicago and St. Louis that have gotten used to working completely remote and ask right at the beginning of interviews if remote work is offered.

“Even though we're all sitting in the same office building, we would still meet with each other virtually but it is a function of being a certified public account that you have this interaction with the client,” Daniell said. “The personal service is a huge part of what we do and it’s a lot easier to do that when you’re face-to-face talking to someone as opposed to meeting each other on a video screen.”

“The decision is largely dependent upon whether or not the job functions can be performed remotely, however, nothing replaces face-to-face interaction and the benefits of engagement, so this is always our first preference,” said Rhonda Gatons, chief human resources officer at First Mid Bank & Trust.

Similar to other businesses, Gators said First Mid did create provisions for positions to continue working remotely or in a hybrid arrangement to allow for options and greater flexibility.

A corporate-wide rollout was also launched to teach employees video conferencing capabilities, including how to use webcams, adjust headsets, utilize larger screens for their laptops and become accustomed with software like Zoom.

“In today’s environment we have embraced the opportunity to keep our employees safe and also allow a flexible work arrangement," Gators said.

