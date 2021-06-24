Watch now: Mattoon-based Rural King relaunches free popcorn in all of its stores

MATTOON — Humboldt resident Glenn Poorman's trips over the years to Rural King, often with his grandson Matthew in tow, have traditionally included a stop to pick up a bag of free popcorn there.

"They have had popcorn for as long as I can remember," Poorman said as he and Matthew, now 9, munched on popcorn on Thursday at the Mattoon store.

That long tradition of Rural King stores serving up popcorn to their customers was disrupted in spring 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health guidelines. However, Rural King recently resumed offering free popcorn at all of its more than 125 stores in 13 states.

Rural King spokesperson Sue Francis said the Mattoon-based company worked with local, county and state officials in all of its store areas to ensure that these locations are compliant with their guidelines and can safely relaunch the free popcorn.

"We’ve invested in touch-free popcorn machines that automatically dispense the popcorn, so the machines will be safe for our customers and associates to use," Francis said.

Kaitlyn Russell, assistant manager of the Mattoon location, said customers no longer have to pick up a scoop and reach into the machine's tank to get their popcorn. Instead, she said they can place a bag under the dispenser. The popcorn machines are next to the free coffee that is also a Rural King staple and has been dispensed by coffee pod machines in recent years.

Russell said free popcorn is "such a staple of Rural King" life that customers at the store and people in her personal life had continually asked her if Rural King was going to bring this snack back anytime soon. She said her customers were so excited when the popcorn returned.

"People just go crazy for it when we are popping," Russell said as she prepared a fresh batch of popcorn Thursday. "Now it's getting ready to pop and it's that great smell everyone loves."

Customer Larry Murray of Casey took home one of those bags of popcorn that day. Murray said he is glad to have free popcorn back at his favorite stores, adding, "I do about everything at Rural King."

Both Russell and Charleston store manager Rob Owens said they have seen customers get back to their preferred practices of either taking the popcorn with them to shop or getting it to go. As examples, Owens said young children enjoy snacking while they are "being buggied around in the carts," and Russel said some older gentlemen always take a second bag home for their wives.

Free popcorn also is a regular snack in the Rural King associate breakroom, Owens said.

"They still like to munch on the popcorn," Owens said of the associates. "I personally still enjoy it, and I have been here for nine years."

Rural King also has resumed selling bulk bags of popcorn on a daily basis, plus bags of discounted day-old popcorn for bird and squirrel feed. Russell said the dogs that visit the stores with their owners have been known to snap up stray popcorn kernels, too.

Francis said Rural King started giving free popcorn to customers every day in 1999 after Gary Melvin, CEO at the time, was traveling and saw another retailer handing out popcorn to customers. She said the company loved the idea of giving customers something fun to show its appreciation for their business and make their day better.

"Popcorn is part of what makes Rural King unique and fun, just like allowing pets in our stores, and we’re proud that’s it one of the signs that our country’s getting back to normal," Francis said.

