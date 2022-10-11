Watch now: Mattoon Chamber Business Expo returning after COVID-19 hiatus

MATTOON — The Chamber Business Expo and its Taste of the Expo dining event are set to return on Thursday, Oct. 13, to the Cross County Mall after being on hiatus for two years due to COVID-19.

"We are thankful to be back," said Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Dowd, adding that he is happy that the count of 90-plus exhibitors recruited this year is comparable to totals prior to the pandemic. Those exhibitors will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in booths arranged throughout the mall concourse, while the Taste of the Expo will be open 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Rural King Event Center on the north side of the mall.

Dowd said the Expo will be able to spread out into the new north entry corridor at the mall and partner with the programs offered in this section of the building, including the Elevate CCIC, Inc. entrepreneur development center. He said some of the Coles County Class-E high school entrepreneur students that meet at Elevate will sell their products during the expo. He said the University of Illinois Extension 4-H program will demonstrate its new FarmBot agriculture education display in this corridor, as well.

In addition, Dowd said the Expo's goal of getting visitors to walk by all the booths will be helped by the new Dunham's Sports store with an interior entrance being at the west end of the mall and by new exhibitor Aikman Wildlife Adventure displaying some of its wildlife at the east end near Rural King.

"People love seeing animals," Dowd said. "Animals are big draws."

Other activities at the Expo will include an Our Town Gallery in the main entrance corridor featuring items manufactured in Mattoon and an ImpactLife Blood Services of Illinois blood drive in its storefront location near the mall's main door. Live music by Reverend Robert, Brad Brown and Ron Easter will be featured near the mall's central fountain and at the Taste of the Expo. A slide presentation about the history of Mattoon businesses since 1867 will also be shown at the Taste venue.

Admission to the Expo will be free and entry to the Taste will be $6 per ticket, good for five tastings. The individual tastings can quickly add up into a full meal. The Taste's exhibitors will be Freddy's Frozen Custard, Ginger Ale's Mattoon, Hubbartt's Downtown Diner, Hunan Fine Asian Cuisine, J.D.'s Country Bake Shop, Jersey Mike's Subs, Kep's Cooking, La Luna Mexican Restaurant, McQuarter's Pub, Stadium Grill and Walmart.

The Expo and Taste are both designed to create opportunities for businesses to network with each other and the community. Mayor Rick Hall said the event provides a great opportunity for participants to visit with each other and to sample different kinds of food.