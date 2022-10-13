Watch now: Mattoon Chamber Business Expo returns after two year absence

MATTOON — The Cross County Mall was filled Thursday with business representatives and community members chatting across exhibitor booths and lunch tables.

That crowd was drawn by the annual Chamber Business Expo and its Taste of the Expo dining event resuming after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Dowd said the Expo offers a unique opportunity for business professionals to take time out during their busy week to visit with each other and potential customers in person.

"The Expo has been a great opportunity for them finally to connect," Dowd said, adding he was pleased with the mix of returning and new exhibitors at the at the mall, owned by Rural King of Mattoon.

More than 90 exhibitor booths were arranged throughout the mall's main concourse and its new north entry corridor, where U.S. Army Woodworks owner Alex Houser of Mattoon used a pop-up vendors space next to the Elevate CCIC, Inc. entrepreneur center. Houser, an engineering student at Lake Land College, said he began his business after completing an University of Notre Dame’s Innovation Lab internship through sponsorship from McHugh's.

Houser said having Army veterans as mentors inspired him to create laser engraved three dimensional Army insignias and personalized messages on carving boards, coasters, ornaments, wall decorations and other wooden items. He said he plans to add the other military service branches to his selection and he appreciates being able to promote his business at the Expo.

"The Expo feels like a really great way to help get my name out there. It's a really great opportunity, especially after launching my business a month ago," Houser said, adding he does not have a storefront and he does much of his business via usarmywoodworks.com.

The exhibitor roster included approximately a dozen food and drink vendors at the Taste of the Expo in the former Carson's storefront, which is now known as the Rural King Event Center and has newly expanded and renovated restroom facilities. This year's Taste roster missed Lee's Famous Recipe, which had provided ice tea and lemonade for many years there. The Mattoon Lee's has been closed since a Sept. 23 fire there but is planning to eventually reopen.

New Taste exhibitors included J.D.'s SmokeShack and Country Bake Shop, which served nachos topped with pulled pork and cheese sauce. Co-owner Jeff Decker said he felt like he got a good response from customers at his first Taste event, including inquiries about catering services. His wife, Kim, said they were also pleased to see familiar faces from their booth at the Celebrate Downtown Midweek Market.

Aikman Wildlife Adventure was among the new exhibitors in the concourse, where the Arcola-based wildlife sanctuary displayed an albino corn snake, a bearded dragon lizard, a tortoise and a tiny sugar glider possum.

"It's been fun to watch people," said Aikman marketing and event coordinator Jessica King, adding that Expo visitors kept their distance from the corn snake. King said the Expo helped introduce the sanctuary to community members who have not been there yet. "The Expo has been great exposure."