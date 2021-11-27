Watch now: Mattoon puts spin on Small Business Saturday with artisan fair

MATTOON — The Mattoon Arts Council’s Holiday Artisan Market doubled its number of vendors and nearly quadrupled its visitors on Saturday, compared to the last few years.

“I think it was a positive experience for everybody,” said Julia Degler, coordinator at the Mattoon Arts Council, noting that almost every vendor made back their $25 entrance fee.

This year’s market, dubbed the “Smalltown Saturday Showcase,” took place the Saturday after Black Friday, which is recognized nationwide as “Small Business Saturday.” The day intends to stimulate local — and often rural — economies by encouraging shoppers to purchase goods from local shops.

“We love to see the vendors and shop small,” said Rebekah Osterday, who attended the market with a group of friends, several of whom were visiting town for the holidays. “It’s fun to just browse.”

Around 17 vendors attended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Arts Council tallied 270 visitors by the end of the day.

“We actually had people coming in and they've all been trickling through all day, so it's a good event,” said Debbie Rawlings, a painter who operates out of her home in Neoga. “And it’s a pretty good turnout considering that it’s winter.”

The Osborne-Burgess Auditorium is about two times larger than the Lone Elm Room in the Mattoon Train Depot, where the council has held the market in the past. Even so, they nearly ran out of room for all the vendors.

“It's a good problem to have,” said Degler. “Setting up was like playing Tetris with all the tables.”

“There's lots of people working on such a variety of things, so that's what I love, because it brings in so many different people,” said Kathy Hall with Up-Cycled Designs.

The arts council saw several new vendors at the event, including their youngest vendors and vendors from out of state.

The youngest vendors were Rylan and Reed Spencer, 10 and 5, who created signs made of pieces from old license plates they found on Facebook, junk yards, yard sales and more.

“This was a way to make their hobby self-sufficient,” said their father, Phillip Spencer.

This market was also a first for Rosetta Linder, who creates and sells handmade jewelry from her storefront in Lewisburg, Kentucky.

“What I might not sell here, might sell in Oklahoma, you know, or New York, so everyone's different,” said Linder. “It’s been a learning experience.”

“It is a great time to be an entrepreneur, for artists,” said Degler. “With all of the social media, all of the Venmo, the PayPals — you can be somewhere else and charge somebody on the spot. Those things open up the doors for them.”

