Watch now: Mattoon's homegrown broadband company widens fiber network

MATTOON — Consolidated Communications is expanding a fiber network throughout its 23-state service area while getting the corporate headquarters settled in at a new Mattoon location.

The dual projects are examples of how Consolidated has grown it business over the decades while maintaining its roots in its hometown, where the Lumpkin family started the company in 1894 as the Mattoon Telephone Co.

"We are a small-town flavor of business but we are a leading edge broadband company," said Tom White, chief technology officer.

Michael Smith, president of the commercial and carrier business sector, noted that Consolidated has become a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S.

White said Consolidated continues to follow the lead of its founding chairman, Dick Lumpkin, who died in 2019 at age 84. He said Lumpkin was a "visionary," including leading Consolidated to become the first company in Illinois to put telecommunications fiber in the ground.

"There has always ben a push for us to go faster and be on the front end of technology," White said.

That effort was given a boost in September when Consolidated announced an agreement with an affiliate of Searchlight Capital Partners, a global private investment firm, that would bring an investment of up to $425 million in the company with one of the goals being to accelerate fiber deployment.

White said Consolidated intends to connect more than 70 percent of customers, 1.6 million, across its entire business with fiber in coming years and has work ongoing in northwest Mattoon and many other locations.

The next generation of fiber equipment that Consolidated is installing is very capable and can provide multiple gigabyte service to a customer's home, White said. He said this will give individual customers, particularly those working from home, symmetrical services so they will have faster speed for downloading and for sharing files or uploading them to a core network.

"The pandemic has really put the exclamation point behind the need for more broadband in consumers' homes and small businesses, and that is our drive here to build as much as we possibly can while making it affordable for customers," White said.

While building up its fiber network, White said Consolidated has increased its capital budget by a little more than $7 million this year and is going to connect nearly 7,000 copper line-based customers with fiber. He said they intend to have 65,000 customers connected within a five year period in Illinois, which will cover more than 70 percent of its customers there.

"Even though we have grown as a business from south central Illinois through acquisitions, we have always invested heavily in this market. We spent over $87 million in capital investments over the last five years alone," White said. "With the addition of the fiber in the home expansion, we are going to be adding to our annual spending pretty significantly to get us to that 65,000 number"

Smith said Consolidated has invested in new products over the years in its consumer, commercial and wholesale carrier businesses, including data management, security and remote working services.

"One of the things we were very proud of this year was our technology enabling people to work from home and have the same type of setup they would have at the office at home," Smith said.

Smith said Consolidated is also proud that individual employees and the company as a whole continue to be active in the Mattoon community, a practice that is part of "Dick Lumpkin's heritage." He said that involvement includes Consolidated continuing to be a co-sponsor for the annual Special Olympics Family Festival.

White said Consolidated continues to employ more than 330 staff members in Illinois. He said those that worked at the former headquarters at 121 S. 17th St. in downtown Mattoon were sad to leave behind this longtime location recently but have been adjusting to the headquarters location in an existing Consolidated-owned building at 2116 S. 17th St.

"We have moved buildings, but we are still here. Nothing has changed except we have just moved physical locations," White said.

The Mattoon school district recently purchased the six-story building at 121 S. 17th, which Consolidated had been leasing, with plans to develop a career training center there for area high school students.

White said Consolidated has donated almost $500,000 worth of equipment, including generators, to the center and continues to work closely with the school district on this project.

"They are going to offer these vocational opportunities for a lot of high school students who are trying to figure out what they want to do in life," White said. "As sad as it is to leave the building, I can't imagine a better use for the building."

