Watch now: Milk & Honey to open location in Mattoon vocational training center

MATTOON — Milk & Honey Coffee House is set to operate a small location and coffee cart at the Mattoon school district's new regional high school vocational training center.

The coffee shop will be located beneath the grand staircase on the first floor of the Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow (LIFT) center, 121 S. 17th St., in downtown Mattoon, the district said. Milk & Honey proprietors Shelby and Curtis McDowell opened their locally owned coffee shop in early 2022 at 621 Charleston Ave.

“We see the (LIFT) program as a gift from God for students to learn so many skills to equip them for adulthood and have a successful trade," said Shelby McDowell in a statement. "We are humbled to be partners with the school district, a majority of our baristas have graduated from (Mattoon High School) and they are eager to interact with their former educators. The big picture of enhancing future generations is the like-minded goal, and we are excited to be a part of LIFT’s journey.”

The target opening date for Milk & Honey’s LIFT location is Oct. 1, pending final approval from the Coles County Health Department. Employees must pass background checks to serve in the building. The Milk & Honey menu at the LIFT location will include coffee Americano, cappuccino, caramel macchiato, chai, chai with espresso, hot cocoa, latte, mocha, cold brew, nitro brew, energy drinks, tea, lemonade, and Italian soda.

"LIFT is proud to partner with Milk & Honey and to offer this addition to the downtown area," the school district said in a statement.