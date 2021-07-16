Watch now: New generation of Lender connects with family's bagel roots at Mattoon plant

MATTOON — Carl Lender's visit to Mattoon this week was an opportunity to once again visit Bagelfest and reconnect with his family's roots.

Lender's grandfather started Lender's Bagels, which are solely produced at a plant in Mattoon.

For his daughter, Olivia Lender, it was a working trip.

Olivia Lender has been interning at the Lender's Bagels plant in Mattoon for parent company Bimbo Bakeries USA. The opportunity makes the 21-year-old college junior the first of the fourth generation in her family to work for Lender’s Bagels.

"I wanted her to have the experience of working for Lender's. That was very important to me," Carl Lender said Wednesday night after he and his wife, Rachel, arrived in Mattoon with Olivia.

Carl Lender grew up working on the factory floors and in the offices of the Lender's Bagels company that his grandfather, Polish immigrant Harry Lender, founded in 1927 in New Haven, Connecticut. His father, the late Murray Lender, served as chief executive officer for Lender's as the company pioneered mass producing bagels and freezing them for shipment to supermarkets in the 1960s.

The Lender family sold the company in 1984 to Kraft Foods. Lender's Bagels subsequently opened its Mattoon plant in 1986 in a repurposed Kraft factory at 3801 Dewitt Ave.

Carl Lender, who now resides in South Florida, said he brought his daughter to Mattoon in early June because he wanted her to tour the factory for the first time before she started her human relations internship with Bimbo Bakeries USA. The Mattoon bakery is the sole production facility for Lender's Bagels, which Bimbo Bakeries USA purchased last year.

Olivia Lender said she is thankful to have an intern position, particularly one affiliated with Lender's Bagels, at a time when many companies still have not fully restarted their internship programs or are only offering virtual programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bimbo Bakeries USA internship has given Olivia Lender, who is a human relations and psychology major at High Point University in North Carolina, experience in her field of study. She has gotten to work with billboard placement, interview scheduling, and other projects.

"As a student internship opportunity, this was a great thing for her this summer," Carl Lender said. He added that Olivia has developed human relations skills that will help her in her future career and has worked diligently, even during times when she would normally be relaxing on summer vacation.

Olivia Lender said most of her work has been remote, but this has given her the opportunity to talk with Bimbo Bakeries USA employees and job applicants from across the country. She said she was looking forward to getting to help on-site at the Mattoon plant this week and to attend the festival. She said the plant has been busy with its normal operations and with its Bagelfest preparations.

Community leaders organized the first Bagelfest in 1986 as a way to welcome Lender's Bagels to Mattoon and their celebration subsequently became an annual event. Olivia Lender's grandfather, Murray, was a frequent visitor to Bagelfest in its early years and her father has attended in the past, too.

"I have never been to Bagelfest before, so this is going to be interesting," Olivia Lender said, adding that she plans to take part Saturday morning in the Run for the Bagel. She also plans to attend the free bagel breakfast that morning at the Demars Center with Carl and Rachel Lender.

