Watch now: New Lender's Bagels owner has been upgrading Mattoon plant

MATTOON — Since Bimbo Bakeries USA purchased Lender's Bagels in early 2020, the Mattoon factory has been upgrading and is now preparing for the upcoming Bagelfest after last year's celebration was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bimbo Bakeries USA, based in Horsham, Pennsylvania, is a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo, based in Mexico City and known as the largest bakery company in the world. This company acquired Lender's Bagels and its sole production facility, at 3801 Dewitt Ave., from Conagra Brands.

The bakery company reported via email that it subsequently started the process of upgrading the existing production lines at the Mattoon plant and is now focusing on improving quality and expanding bakery capacity.

Bimbo Bakeries reported that the factory continues to make refrigerated and frozen Lender’s products in a variety of flavors, including plain, blueberry, cinnamon raisin, and onion. The company declined to say if any other Bimbo Bakeries products have been added to the production lines.

A total of 210 associates work at the Lender's factory, Bimbo Bakeries reported. The company reported that this plant has several open positions and it encourages area residents of all skill levels to explore job opportunities there.

Lender's is among many factories, as well as employers in other industries, that have stepped up hiring efforts in recent months as a staffing shortage has been reported in the area.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We work hard every day to continue our business despite staffing challenges," Bimbo Bakeries reported. "We have implemented a program to expedite the staffing process, are offering a variety of bonuses (sign-on, permanence, referral), have increased the starting wage ($19.28) and offer our associates the opportunity to grow and develop at the bakery. We are proud of our associate-owned continuous improvement process, as well as the variety of ongoing engagement activities."

Bimbo Bakeries reported that the factory is hiring production and shipping associates, mechanics, electricians and production supervisors. The company reported that it offers competitive wages with financial, healthcare and educational benefits. Interested candidates can visit https://careers.bimbobakeriesusa.com to apply.

Lender's, which was founded in 1927 in New Haven, Connecticut, opened its Mattoon factory in 1986 in the repurposed Kraft Foods factory at 3801 Dewitt. The community organized its first Bagelfest that year to help welcome the plant. The celebration subsequently became an annual tradition, other than the cancellation last year due to the pandemic.

Bimbo Bakeries reported that the factory will continue to supply Bagelfest's free bagel breakfast, set for 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Demars Center in Peterson Park, and help decorate floats for the parade, set for 10:30 a.m. that day from downtown to Peterson Park.

"Our associates and their families also participate in the parade with a float, a racing car and a Lender’s Bagels 1920s bagel truck, greeting the parade watchers with different souvenirs and candy," Bimbo Bakeries reported. In addition, the company reported that it is encouraging Mattoon restaurants to serve bagel specials during Bagelfest.

Bimbo Bakeries reported that it operated with the mission of "Feeding America while staying safe" throughout the pandemic. The company reported that it is grateful to its associates for never losing sight of this mission while ensuring that their products were still available to consumers.

"We also want to sincerely thank our community in Mattoon for their support and affection for Lender’s," Bimbo Bakeries reported. "It’s a special brand with a rich history rooted in family and a passion for delivering quality products that everyone can enjoy. We’re excited to celebrate Lender’s with the community at this year’s Bagelfest."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.