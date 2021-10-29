Watch now: Open positions still creating challenges for Coles County employers, but see some optimistic signs

MATTOON — CarX Tire & Auto in Charleston was struggling to completely fill shifts at one point as it tried unsuccessfully to hire technicians during the past year, said manager Jessie Keeton.

CarX, which is part of parent company Monro Auto Service & Tire Centers, was fortunately able to hire multiple technicians in recent months, Keeton said. The manager said this auto shop offered a sign-on bonus for new hires, a move that he believes has helped. He added, "I think the fact that the unemployment (benefits) has dwindled probably has affected it, as well."

New hires at CarX have included Dennis Harris, who was on the lookout for several different jobs when he eventually decided a few months ago to work at the auto shop.

"The fact that I have done this type of work for several years eventually led me here," Harris said. He added that what prompted him to stay was the good atmosphere of the position.

Positions being filled at CarX and other Coles County businesses are optimistic signs at a time when many employers still have "help wanted" signs out and are still gauging how a reduction in unemployment benefits will affect job application levels.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker steadfastly defended extended $300 unemployment benefits when surrounding states cut them off early and state business groups urged him to follow suit.

“Our job here is to make sure we’re creating jobs and helping people to rebuild the lives they had before the pandemic, and so we’re not going to pull the rug out from under people,” Pritzker said in May.

And Illinois has actually fared better than most states as its labor force increased from about 6.1 million in January to 6.2 million in September, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The labor force participation rate increased from 61.9 percent to 62.8 percent in that same time.

The state’s unemployment rate decreased for a sixth consecutive month, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Friday. Still, unemployment remains stubbornly high at 7 percent, nearly double the pre-pandemic level. More than 435,000 people are still out of work.

“The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to enhancing this recovery period by working with employers and dislocated workers to assist them in their search for jobseekers and career opportunities,” said Illinois Deputy Gov. Andy Manar.

Pritzker has previously said that it was not the enhanced benefit but other factors, such as the lack of adequate child care, that explain why people are not returning to work.

Nathan Meinhart, vice president of Innovative Staff Solutions in Mattoon, said the past 18 months have caused a shift from the “norm” for staffing.

He said employers initially faced the sudden absence of available jobs due to furloughs and layoffs, followed by unpredictable product demand and employee hesitance to return to work.

For the last eight to nine months, he said, a job surplus and worker shortage have been creating more challenges for employers and the economy.

Meinhart said applicant flow has increased, but it will be awhile before they are willing to consider it “recovered.” He said the good news is there are a lot of jobs available for those that want to work, and Innovative looks forward to helping community members get back to jobs "they do well and feel great about."

Meinhart said 90 percent of Innovative's business is in light industrial positions, so they have a much better read on trends in that industry. Still, he said they are seeing an uptick in professional and specialized positions as well through their professional recruiting department. He said nearly every industry was affected by the pandemic or saw voluntary and involuntary turnover.

"The lack of available workers has been the most challenging factor by far, but also just navigating the side effects of the pandemic and the related restrictions while still providing our customers the level of service they expect has kept us on our toes," Meinhart said. "The landscape keeps changing but we work hard to adapt."

Joe Trueblood, general manager with Alton Delivery, said the sister businesses of Alton Delivery & Warehousing have long had a low turnover rate and many long-term employees, so they have not faced worker shortages among their staffs like other employers have. He said they have kept their operations at a steady level over the years and tried to offer a good work environment.

"When you get good people, keep them and then you are not looking for people all the time," Trueblood said.

However, Trueblood said, Alton has experienced delays in its pickup and delivery schedule due to area manufacturers not having enough workers available to complete orders for shipment. He said it is difficult to determine from the delivery side if the reduction in unemployment benefits is helpful for the shipping industry. He said manufacturers are still facing shortages of completed products and components that they need, especially from overseas.

"With everything we are doing right, things going wrong elsewhere still have an affect on us," Trueblood said.

Staff writer Brenden Moore contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0