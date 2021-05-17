Watch now: Outlook is 'optimistic' for JC Penney space at Mattoon mall, business leaders say

On Monday, Pierce said it's uncertain if another department store might locate in the space. The Rural King company would prefer a single occupant for the entire unit but it could be divided for more than one business if needed, he said.

Pierce said his optimism about finding another tenant for the store unit was based in part on the fact that it's located in the front area of the mall, a highly visible location.

The store's location, facing Illinois Route 16, the main road into Mattoon, was something Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dowd also mentioned.

"It's a great space," he said. "It's a great opportunity."

While it's "very sad" that JC Penney left the mall after 40 years, it's also "really exciting" that there appears to be interest in the location, Dowd also said.

Unlike some other malls, Cross County Mall is "continually growing" and Rural King has done an admirable job bringing in new stores since the company bought the mall in 2017, he added. Among those, Rural King moved its Mattoon retail store to the mall in 2019, Dowd noted.

Having an owner with that kind of track record is vital in recruiting businesses to such a location, he said.