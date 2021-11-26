Watch now: Shoppers continue Black Friday traditions at the Mattoon mall

MATTOON — The Cross County Mall has been a stop on a 20-hour Black Friday blitz for a team of four shoppers for nearly 10 years.

Erin Byers, Stephanee Smith, Carrie Durve and Katie Byers begin shopping just north of where they live in Effingham and make their way up to Champaign by the end of the day.

“We start at about six in the morning and get home around midnight,” said Smith.

Smith and Erin Byers have been making the circuit since their children were born, and later Durve and Katie Byers joined in. A few years back, the four made “Black Friday Shopping Team” shirts to wear each year.

“We love to get out, and we treat it like a day for the girls,” said Smith.

The mall is also a favorite for sisters Donna Shull and Sherry Robison, who also came to the mall in matching Christmas sweaters to shop for their grandchildren.

“We’re out today to look for anything we can find and spend time together,” said Shull.

Considered one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Black Friday has a new set of challenges. The pandemic altered the tradition of early shopping on Thanksgiving night. A new dilemma included shipping delays and supply chain issues. Retailers managed to spread the sales out with early deals before Black Friday.

“Even before the pandemic, Black Friday was becoming more of a week than a day, with retailers kicking off their online Black Friday deals a few days to a week before Black Friday itself,” according to online retail researchers, BlackFriday.com. “But 2020 pushed the envelope, and Black Friday ballooned from a week to a season, with retailers firing on all cylinders to start the hype early and keep it going until Thanksgiving weekend.”

“I’m glad that there isn’t really shopping on Thanksgiving. Thursday night should be for Thanksgiving and family,” said Shull, recalling the last few years of shopping trends.

Shull and Robison used to go shopping early in the morning, but have found themselves shopping more online in recent years and giving gifts of cash to their older grandchildren.

Their shopping plans were also dealt a major blow earlier this year.

“I miss JC Penney,” said Shull. “I shopped a lot there, and I hated to see them go out.”

The JC Penney closed its doors this past spring after serving as a business in Mattoon for 100 years, leaving a noticeable void in the mall.

Debra Dammerman, a shopper from Mattoon, also spends much more time shopping earlier in the year and online. Still, a trip to the mall helps fulfil a meaningful part of the holiday season: buying decorations.

“One of my traditions is coming to get personalized ornaments,” said Dammerman. “It’s a special thing to do during the holidays. I also get the extra things I don’t have.”

For the stores that are open, Black Friday is still about the busiest day of the year.

“I have been here since 5 a.m., and people have not stopped,” said Taylor Butler, an employee with the mall’s Bath & Body Works. “But, it’s not as busy as last year.”

