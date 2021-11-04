Watch now: Stang Arts completing Cross County Mall mural

MATTOON — Work is nearing completion on a mural at the west end of the Cross County Mall that celebrates the history of this shopping center and its property owner, Rural King.

Lauren Norris, real estate coordinator for Rural King Realty, said the company wanted to mark this year's 50th anniversary of the Cross County Mall Merchants Association and decided that a mural on the west wall would be a great way to show how the mall has developed over the years.

Norris said Rural King Realty commissioned artist Jamie Stang, owner of Stang Arts in Effingham, to create this mural because they were familiar with her work in other area communities. Norris said she has enjoyed seeing the mural take shape since late summer as the backdrop for a former parking area where the mall has added sod, trees and picnic tables in recent years.

"It's looking really great and I think it's going to be a destination for people to come and see it," Stang said of the mural and the new greenspace. "I think it's going to pull everything together."

Stang said she met with representatives from Rural King and the Merchants Association to get their vision for the mural. She then created a design for this original customized artwork that stretches along the entire west wall of the shopping center. The artist noted that this is the largest mural created in Illinois by Stang Arts, which has worked throughout much of the United States and in Switzerland.

The introductory area to the mural starts on a loading dock wall at the northwest corner of the mall, where Stang and her crew this week are painting a welcome message for the Cross County Mall. The north end of the mural is filled by the image of a gigantic U.S. flag that stretches to the south and drapes into the tops of the other sections of this artwork.

"We all go outside the lines in life and sometimes it makes beautiful art," Stang said of one of her guiding artistic philosophies.

After beginning with the colorful U.S. flag, the mural switches to black and white and to sepia tones to show the Cross County Mall as it was 50 years ago, and then a farmer on a tractor from that era. Stang said the adjacent focal point of the mural is an image of the state boundaries that will have one of Rural King's signature windmill logos to mark Mattoon, where this farm and home store company was founded in 1960.

"Here is where Rural King got started. Its store was right here in Mattoon," Stang said.

The east half of the mural switches back to color to reflect contemporary times. The farm scene there includes black and white cows, a red barn, and a tractor that Stang said will be painted Rural King red and carry a Merchants Association flag. She noted that an image of the current mall will be in the background of this scene. Rural King moved its Mattoon store to the mall in January 2019 after purchasing this property.

Stang said she is nearing completion on the mural with the help of a crew that includes her husband, Tim Ellis; her mother, Wendy Stang; and assistants Laquita Campbell, Dang Stang and Amber Wehrle. She encouraged community members to watch their progress on this mural and future projects at https://www.facebook.com/stangarts.

"We have had lots of people stop by already," Stang said of the mall mural. "We have murals all over the place. We have people out of town and out of state who follow us."

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.