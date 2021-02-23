Watch now: Washington Savings Bank to acquire The First National Bank of Mattoon

MATTOON — Effingham-based Washington Savings Bank has announced that it is acquiring The First National Bank of Mattoon, which has two banking facilities in Mattoon and one in Lerna.

Washington Savings reported First National, which had total assets of $105.2 million as of Dec. 31, provides banking, trust and investment, and wealth management services.

David Doedtman, president of Washington Savings, said in a press release that First National has maintained an excellent reputation in the community under the leadership of Preston Smith as chief executive officer.

"We are excited at the opportunity to acquire First National Bank and to increase our community banking presence in the Mattoon area. The transaction will significantly enhance our wealth management capabilities,” Doedtman said.