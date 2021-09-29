Watch now: What's next for Mattoon hotel, convention center project? Developers offer update

MATTOON — The ownership group for the planned Hilton Garden Inn and McKenna-Yost Convention Center announced updated plans Wednesday for completing construction work and opening this $18 million development by July.

Jeremy Yost, CEO of Yost Enterprises in Charleston, and his father, Don, are managing members of the Mattoon Hotel, LLC ownership group. Jeremey Yost said the COVID-19 pandemic's impact has slowed construction progress and the fallout affected the hospitality industry as a whole. A groundbreaking was held in September 2019 at the construction site at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road.

Yost said Peoples Bank & Trust in Pana is now serving as the sponsoring bank for the hotel project's application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Economic Development Loan Program.

"We truly appreciate the tremendous leadership provided by (bank) CEO John Gardner to fund this project," Yost said. "Without his bank's support, this would not be possible."

Yost said the ownership group had been self-funding the project until it could get permanent financing back in place. He said they never shut down work at the site. He said electrical and plumbing work, for example, has proceeded indoors to prepare the four-floor hotel and the convention center for the installation of drywall.

Construction work should quicken during the next 10 days and start giving the exterior the look of a Hilton Garden Inn, Yost said. He added that the work is being led by Horve Builders of Forsyth, which has extensive experience with hotel construction and ownership.

The Yosts, along with Mike and Diamond McKenna and Ken Voight in the ownership group, are developing a 102-room hotel. He said Heather Vanmetre of Charleston will serve as general manager and her 17 years of experience in hotel management includes work at other Hilton Garden Inns. He said the hotel's full-service restaurant will be named The Stix Grille in homage to the Stix Restaurant & Sports Bar that his father once had in Charleston.

Plans call for the convention center to seat more than 500 visitors theater-style and 325 banquet style. Yost said the center will have an entrance facing Route 16, plus a breezeway connection to the hotel. He said the hotel will offer an indoor pool, as well. He said the development will hire 65 full- and part-time employees, and also work with interns from Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College.

"Between the hotel and convention center, we will be able to offer great opportunities for large weddings and conferences, and have a capacity to house visiting athletic teams, including football teams and staff," Yost said.

The developers thanked Coles Together President Angela Griffin, the Coles Coles Corridor Development Committee, the City of Mattoon, family friend Jim Schnorff, Casey State Bank's Matt Webb, and Rural King for their support and/or advice with the project.

Mayor Rick Hall said he has kept in constant contact with the developers during the construction process and the COVID-19 related issues that slowed it down. Hall said he is glad to see the project moving ahead and that more construction work will be shifting indoors as the weather cools.

"The addition of the hotel out there is going to be a great asset to the area, Mattoon and Charleston," Hall said.

Yost said his family has been in business in Coles County since 1989 and appreciates all of the community's support over the years. He said they hope the development will help meet the community's needs and serve as an economic magnet.

"We will strive to make this a success and to make the great people of Coles County and Central Illinois proud," Yost said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

