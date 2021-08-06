Watch now: Worker shortage leaves Coles County employers scrambling

MATTOON — Signage announcing "help wanted" at factories and other businesses, reduced hours at restaurants and stores, and closed dining rooms for fast food drive-throughs have become common during the last year in Coles County.

Still, the temporary sign at Dairy Queen, 320 N. 19th St., in Mattoon has stood out for its candor about the worker shortage that is affecting industries locally and beyond.

"Thank you for your patience with our staff that did show up to work today. Our industry is in the midst of a catastrophic employee shortage," owners Mark and Moni Sheehan wrote on their sign.

Sheehan said her family's Dairy Queen, which celebrated it 60th anniversary in 2015, has faced unprecedented challenges due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. She said restaurants and other businesses are now bracing for part-time student workers returning to school this fall.

"All of us are our nervous now that school is starting about if we will have a daytime crew. All it takes is for one or two people to call in for a shift and that shift is shot," Sheehan said. She added that worker shortages in the restaurant's supply chain have disrupted shipments of breaded chicken patties, ketchup packets, and more.

The need for workers can also be seen in "now hiring" signage placed at factories, such as Anamet Electrical, and contractors, such as Curry Construction, in Mattoon.

Bimbo Bakeries USA has cited the shortage as being a challenge while upgrading its Lender's Bagels plant in Mattoon. North American Lighting has noted it's trying to fill jobs at its Paris headquarters plant while preparing to open a Mattoon factory. Mattoon Public Works Director Dean Barber has said they were only recently able to fill a city maintenance worker position after searching all year.

Angela Griffin, president of Coles Together, which pushes to improve economic development in the manufacturing and industrial sector, has noticed "almost all" of these companies have large banners in front of their buildings, advertising that they are hiring.

"From my view, one of the positives is the fact that this (issue) isn't unique to Coles County, or Illinois, or the manufacturing sector," Griffin said. "The labor shortage is widespread across the country, and across sectors, so it's not indicative of something going wrong in Coles County. It's a larger 'macro' issue."

James Rieck, franchise owner for Express Employment Professionals in Mattoon and Effingham, said there has been a "shortage of labor and skilled labor coming our way" for some time and the pandemic has magnified this issue.

The state and federal government has aimed to be equitable in distributing enhanced unemployment and stimulus benefits during the pandemic, Rieck said. However, he said these benefits have affected places like Coles County, where businesses stayed open for the most post, differently than downtown Chicago, where many businesses temporarily shut down.

Rieck estimated these benefits have averaged out to $19 per hour for some individuals. He said this has been inadvertently "incentivizing people to not seek employment" in certain instances. The Illinois minimum wage is currently $11 per hour. He said enhanced unemployment is set to end after Sept. 6, but he wonders if it may be extended due to the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading.

Some factories have increased their starting wage to $19-$20 per hour and have still had trouble recruiting, Rieck said. He added that one temporarily increased its starting wage to $21 on emergency basis to just to "get orders out the door" and that others have offered job search bonuses.

Rieck said Express has increased its consulting role with business clients to keep them apprised so they can adapt to changing wage rates in the area. Rieck said Express wants to help businesses find good workers and community members find good jobs.

"We are not just employing that one person, we are helping their family," Rieck said.

Sheehan said she too feels that enhanced unemployment benefits have deterred some from seeking jobs and that she anticipates the benefits may be extended. Sheehan said "work ethic" issues also have been an issue for younger employees, who do not call in if they are going to be absent and screen their calls if she tries to check on them.

The Dairy Queen co-owner said she is encouraged by the Mattoon school district's plans to open a regional career training center in fall 2022. The LIFT (Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow) center is slated to offer classes in manufacturing, construction, HVAC and other trades, including culinary arts.

"What a huge plus. We hope that the kids will come work in local restaurants," Sheehan said "I hope it's a trickle down effect for the restaurants and helping in Mattoon."

Bonnie Moore, director to the Center for Business & Industry at Lake Land College, said they have spent a lot of time during the last year looking at ways to offer additional workforce training programs for factories.

Moore said Lake Land has launched a registered apprenticeship program this fall for industrial maintenance technician training through the Illinois Department of Labor, and is considering options for offering commercial driver's license and plastic injection molding apprenticeships. She said the related on-campus training is condensed to eight hours, one day per week.

Lake Land moved its Workforce Development Center onto campus this spring. Moore said the newly constructed building has a new robotics cell and other upgraded technology to meet employers' training needs. She said the college can offer training on campus, remotely or in a hybrid of both.

"We are able to offer a lot of customizing and flexibility," Moore said.

Griffin said she believes that Coles County is in a better position than most communities when it comes to filling manufacturing jobs.

"We have resources here that are training our existing workforce and the emerging workforce in the skills that are needed to fill these positions," Griffin said.

Many of the positions that fall in the manufacturing sector, Griffin says, are "head-of-household" positions that have access to retirement and health insurance benefits and are enough to support a family.

"Having those types of good positions available in our community is a good thing," Griffin said.. "On the other hand, (the worker shortage) does make it difficult to convince an employer who needs 200 to 300 new employees that we will be able to help staff them up quickly."

