SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is hosting a webinar to help local businesses receive recovery funding through a state grant program implemented to assist those greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Back to Business webinar will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3. Representatives from DCEO will be on hand to provide information, assist businesses with the application process and to answer any questions related to eligibility.

The Back to Business program’s new round of grants has $175 million available to provide to qualifying restaurants, hotels, and creative arts organizations.

To participate in the webinar, registration is required to RSVP@sgop.ilga.gov.