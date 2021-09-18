Wildcatters Grill to hold grand opening Saturday, Sept. 18

MATTOON — The new Wildcatters Grill location in Mattoon is scheduled to hold a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

The restaurant at 1005 N 15th St., next to the Mattoon Lanes bowling alley, will take part in the Morty’s Hope Jeep Run, host pool tournaments, hold a ribbon cutting ceremony, and serve up celebration cake as part of the grand opening.

Wildcatters Grill is named in tribute to the prospectors who dug exploratory wells in the oil fields of East Central Illinois. That theme carries over to the restaurant's signature Roughneck Burger with three ground beef patties topped with sliced jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce tomato, onion rings and Roughneck sauce.

Mattoon Wildcatters Grill, owned by Pleasie Nelson, also offers a variety of other burgers and sandwiches, wings, salads, fries and appetizers, smoothies, breakfast and more. A billiards hall and video gaming are available there, as well.

Business hours are 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday each week. More information is available by calling the restaurant at 217-295-1853, or visiting the Mattoon Wildcatters Grill page on Facebook. Wildcatters Grill also has a location at 1721 Jackson Ave. in Charleston.

