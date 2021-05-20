 Skip to main content
Youth Entrepreneurship Camp to be held at Elevate in Mattoon
MATTOON — Summer is just around the corner, so now is the time to sign up your budding entrepreneur, ages 11-16, for Camp Start-up, a day camp held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elevate, Cross County Innovation Center, in Mattoon on June 14-17.

Campers will learn what they need to start up, market and run their own business or start a business with friends. This camp is perfect for creative, curious, adventurous risk-takers wanting to turn an idea into a money-making adventure, explore starting a business all while having fun with scavenger hunts, guest speakers, tours, games and video and ad creation.

Fifty dollars will awarded for the best business pitch. The registration deadline is June 1. Some scholarships are still available to attend this camp thanks to Eastern Illinois Education for Employment Systems.

Camp Director Jeanne Dau, MBA & entrepreneur, has conducted many entrepreneurial youth camps (Camp e3 at Eastern Illinois University) and clubs in the area. She also taught ClassE, the Coles County high school entrepreneurship class, for eight years. ClassE alumni, who have all started their own businesses, will coach each camper.

Register online at: https://www.dauconsultingservices.com/camp-start-up/.

If you have questions or need more information, please contact Jeanne Dau, at 217-549-2564.

