Looking for the best businesses in the Charleston-Mattoon area

The JG-TC is launching its first Readers’ Choice Award program to recognize exceptional local businesses throughout the region in more than 150 categories.

“The JG-TC Readers’ Choice platform gives our readers the unique opportunity to decide who they think is the best,” said JG-TC general manager David Rigas. “Everybody has an opinion on what restaurant has the best burger or which realtor they like the most. This program gives our readers a voice in choosing the best.”

Readers’ Choice is divided into two segments, the nomination round and the voting rounds. Readers have until Sept. 20 to nominate their favorite business and service provider — everything from your favorite accountant to the best grocery store. Nominations are all done online at jg-tc.com/contests. The top five businesses and people in each category will move onto the voting rounds.

Online voting begins on October 5-11, when readers can vote for the best services, people and medical. Round 2 voting is for the best places to eat, drink and play and takes place on Oct. 12-18. And the final voting round is for the best places to shop from Oct. 19 -25. Voting is also done by visiting jg-tc.com/contests.