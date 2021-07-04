Because of the Independence Day holiday, the Monday edition will be digital only.
A digital replica of the newspaper, as well as photos, videos and more, will be available on our website.
GDB, a New Jersey-based company, joined with Charleston city and Coles Together officials on Wednesday in announcing the plans for this former semitrailer manufacturing facility
With all the wonderful eateries, unique retail shops, parks and amenities it is a great time to make a trip to downtown Mattoon!
Birch Boutique & Gifts offers home décor items, clothing, jewelry and accessories, specialty coffees, teas, spices, rubs, candies and more.
Rural King stores are now using touch-free popcorn machines that automatically dispense popcorn for customers.
A midyear financial review is often a good idea. Here are some tips on how to get it done plus more of the week's best money reads from experts at NerdWallet, The Motley Fool and more.
Extreme Fireworks of Atlanta, Illinois, drew from five warehouses across the country to stock its vendor tents in Mattoon and nine other locations.
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
According to the U of I Illinois State Water Survey, warmer weather has led to higher than normal soil temperatures for Illinois in June.
Responding to a software snafu that kept some patients from buying medical cannabis, the state of Illinois alerted dispensaries Monday to sell to any registered patient, rather than following the legal limit of one dispensary per patient.
Check out some of these local business achievements and honors...
