Parts of Village Square Mall demolished; Effingham moves to collect debt on the property

EFFINGHAM — A partial demolition of Village Square Mall has begun as part of a yearslong effort from the City of Effingham to bring the building up to code.
Effingham is demolishing the loading dock area and dilapidated office space in the former Rural King suite on the east side of the building.
Crews with AKRA Builders hired by the city began taking down the portion of the building on Monday, with an excavator and skid loader maneuvering around the area.
Prep work began last week, with crews disconnecting electrical systems and taking preventative measures to ensure vital building elements, like the sprinkler systems, won't be damaged by the weather.
"Completion of the work within the loading dock area should be complete by mid to late January," said City Administrator Steve Miller.
Once the section of the building is fully removed, it will be replaced with a patch of grass, according to Michelle Lilley, the city's building official.
The demolition was authorized by Fourth Circuit Associate Judge James Eder on Nov. 23. In the same order, Eder authorized the city to handle installing a temporary heating system in the former J.C. Penney suite to prevent the sprinkler system's pipes from bursting over the winter.
"As I understand, the materials have been ordered," said Miller, referring to the temporary heating system for the former J.C. Penney. Merz Heating & Air has contracted with the city to handle that work. AKRA Builders is handling the partial demolition.
The demolition isn't the only legal process the city is taking against Cincinnati-based property owner Durga Property Holdings, LLC.
"Currently, the city is in the process of filing a lien for the $44,000" said Miller.
This lien is a debt collection tool to facilitate the city collecting money to cover the costs of the project.
"We are concerned about financial viability," said Tracey Willenborg, the city's attorney.
Willenborg filed foreclosure claims against Durga Property Holdings last week. If it and other debts on the property remain unpaid, the property could be subject to sale, according to Willenborg.
The city has spent at least $410,000 on the project, according to Miller. Of that, $346,500 is planned to be used for the demolition of the Rural King loading dock, $19,700 to heat the former J.C. Penney suite, and $44,000 of legal costs.
Once work is complete, the city intends to issue further liens to cover the costs of the project beyond the existing $44,000 lien.
"We've been trying to encourage them all this time to do the work," said Miller. "We're using public money to do the work when they could do it with less funds."
The city has been involved in court cases surrounding this property since April 2018. Prior to that, the city had been in informal talks with the property owners, Kohan Retail Investment Group, according to Willenborg.
The Rural King loading dock roof is one of the flash points for contention between the property owners and the city. There is evidence of significant roof damage to that portion of the building going back to 2013 aerial images produced by the county, according to the city's building official.
The issue is that a protective rubber membrane on the roof began to degrade, which led to water seeping through the roofing insulation and rusting the metal structure of the roof.
An approximately 20-by-10-foot hole in the loading dock roof is visible in Google Maps aerial imagery taken earlier this year.
Representatives of Durga Property Holding LLC could not be reached for comment on this story, though the project's architect, Randall Plikerd, has previously criticized the city for its takeover of the work shortly after the demolition was authorized.
"The public has not been served by the city's actions," said Plikerd. "We think the city has created this adversarial relationship."
