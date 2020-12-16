Parts of Village Square Mall demolished; Effingham moves to collect debt on the property

The demolition isn't the only legal process the city is taking against Cincinnati-based property owner Durga Property Holdings, LLC.

"Currently, the city is in the process of filing a lien for the $44,000" said Miller.

This lien is a debt collection tool to facilitate the city collecting money to cover the costs of the project.

"We are concerned about financial viability," said Tracey Willenborg, the city's attorney.

Willenborg filed foreclosure claims against Durga Property Holdings last week. If it and other debts on the property remain unpaid, the property could be subject to sale, according to Willenborg.

The city has spent at least $410,000 on the project, according to Miller. Of that, $346,500 is planned to be used for the demolition of the Rural King loading dock, $19,700 to heat the former J.C. Penney suite, and $44,000 of legal costs.

Once work is complete, the city intends to issue further liens to cover the costs of the project beyond the existing $44,000 lien.

"We've been trying to encourage them all this time to do the work," said Miller. "We're using public money to do the work when they could do it with less funds."