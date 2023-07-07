- 616 Woodlawn Ave. in Mattoon; Cidney Trueblood of Mattoon to R.O. Investments LLC of Wentzville, Missouri, $7,500.
- 1224 Reynolds Drive in Charleston; Trinity, LLC 119 of Charleston to Steve and Michelle Evans of Charleston, $107,000.
- 2601 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; William Boyle Jr. and Susan Boyle of Mattoon to R.O. Investments LLC of Wentzville, Missouri, $57,000.
- 908 N. 11th Street in Mattoon; Devon Metzger of Trilla to Brian Worker and Jamie Worker of Mattoon, $49,000.
- 1016 N. 16th Street in Mattoon; Toby Lee and Pamela Montgomery of Raritan, New Jersey, to Donald and Jessica Thierry of Vandalia, $74,500.
- 1800 Meadowlake Drive in Charleston; Brigitte Chen of Columbia to Machel and Anne Louise Youakim of Charleston, $166,000.
- 615 14th Street in Charleston; Lisa Rankin, James Rankin and Angela Rankin of Charleston to Elizabeth Timmons of Charleston, $75,000.
- 1260 Nursery Road in Charleston; Macy Coffey of Mount Pulaski to Piper Schwartz of Charleston, $110,000.
- 905 N. 30th Street in Mattoon; First Mid-Illinois Bank of Lake Zurich to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Association of McLean, Virginia, $53,964.39.
- Approx. 17 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #05-0-01837-000; Charles Garner of Pleasanton, California, and Diana Kuper of Clinton, Tennessee, to Darrell Lang, trustee, Darrel Lang Trust, and Connie Lang, trustee, Connie Lang Trust, of Ashmore, $185,066.
- 110 W. Pierce Ave. in Charleston; Kevin Hobbs of Roswell, Georgia, to Shelia Wagner and Teresa Marte Natal of Charleston, $58,000.
- Approx. 40 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN #09-0-00111-001; Marilyn Fenton of Houston, Texas to Jeff Hortenstine and Dorothy Hortenstine of Humboldt, $296,000.
- 420 Illinois Ave. in Mattoon; Darcy Williams of Fort Branch, Indiana, to Michael and Shari Roy of Mattoon, $58,500.
- Approx. 17.50 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #02-1-01058-003; Karen Brandenburg of Toledo to Tim Brandenburg of Charleston, $111,350.
- 401 Harrison Ave. in Charleston; Scott Rentals LLC of Toledo to Jose Rivera and Karla Rueda Figueroa of Bolingbrook, $13,000.
- 18938 E. County Road 700N in Charleston; Mathew Pederson of Charleston to Heath Kirby of Charleston, $137,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office