HSHS Medical Group celebrates Joslin Diabetes Center in Effingham

EFFINGHAM — On August 9, HSHS Medical Group hosted a ribbon cutting and open house event to celebrate Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group in Effingham.
Physicians and providers at the practice include Radhika Annam, MD, endocrinologist, and registered dietitians and certified diabetes educators Tracy Dennis and Adrienne Jarrell.
“Our team stays up to date on the latest research on diabetes and works with patients to develop individual care plans that meet their unique needs,” says Stacey Brummer, HSHS Medical Group director of operations and business development in Effingham. “Dr. Annam, Tracy and Adrienne are wonderful health care partners who understand what it’s like to live with diabetes every day and want to help patients find their best options to live a full life.”
Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group is located at 500 N. Maple St., Suite 200, in Effingham. For an appointment or more information on referrals, call 217-391-5460 or visit HSHSMedicalGroup.org to schedule an appointment online.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
Endocrinologist Dr. Radhika Annam and colleagues cut the ribbon to celebrate their location for Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group. Pictured: Tracy Dennis, registered dietitian; Debbie Womack, Effingham County Chamber of Commerce ambassador; Brandon Pals, Chamber ambassador; Tonya Siner, Chamber ambassador; Erica Ozier, RN; James M. Bock, MD, chief physician executive, HSHS Medical Group; Pam Haslett, patient service representative; Radhika Annam, MD; Stacey Brummer, director of operations, HSHS Medical Group; Kayla Bowling, practice manager, HSHS Medical Group; Lucinda Hart, president, Effingham County Chamber of Commerce; Michael Wall, Chamber ambassador and HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation director; Dr. Robert Frost, associate medical director, HSHS Medical Group; and Steve Miller, Effingham city administrator.