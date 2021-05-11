Illinois group says gas shortage unlikely here

MOUNT VERNON — The cyber attack of the Colonial Pipeline on the East Coast, which has caused gas shortages in several states, is unlikely to be a long-term problem, according to the Illinois Oil and Gas Association.

"I think it's temporary and local. People are aggravating (the problem) by buying gas for everything they can," said Robert Stewart, executive vice president, of the Mount Vernon group.

Running from Texas to New York, the Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of all fuel to the East Coast. It was hit by a cybersecurity attack that prompted officials to shut the pipeline down.

Since the Colonial Pipeline doesn't serve the entire country, Stewart said, problems with distribution ae unlikely to spread to the Midwest and other parts of the country. The only problem he can foresee, he said, is if people start panic-buying gas as they bought cleaning supplies and toilet paper at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A large part of the pipeline resumed operations manually late Monday, and Colonial anticipates restarting most of its operations by the end of the week.