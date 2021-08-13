Listen now: Samsung considers deal in Normal, high school football kicks off

Good evening everyone and welcome back to this week's episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists. We had a pretty busy week with exciting developments in Bloomington-Normal, Decatur and Mattoon.

Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. To read more, head on over to any of our three websites: herald-review.com, jg-tc.com and pantagraph.com where you can check out subscription information and consider supporting #localjournalism.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned on this week's 'Long Story Short':

Pressure from Bloomington residents to amend flood damage mounting.

Samsung in talks to build a battery manufacturing plant in Normal plant, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said Thursday.

Bloomington's next cannabis dispensary could open under out-of-state owners.

Meridian school board votes against mask requirement, despite state mandate.

Parents, students welcome return to class in Coles County.

Mattoon school board to hold special meeting on mask mandate.

Backpack Attack helps Macon County families get ready for school.

Bloomington-Normal students ready for school with new backpacks in tow.

Big money on the line at Macon Speedway for 3rd Annual Diane Bennett Memorial.

High school football practice begins across Bloomington-Normal area.

As high school football returns to Central Illinois, here are some key games to watch.

MacArthur's Derek Spates and Eisenhower's Moe Dampeer are at opposite ends of the coaching spectrum.

Eastern Illinois football has a ‘lead, follow or get out of the way’ mentality for the 2021 fall season.

Normal man pleads guilty to April fatal stabbing.

Here are the 2 finalists for Bloomington police chief.

Police chiefs in 9 of Illinois’ 15 largest cities have retired in the last year.

Love beer and jazz? Check out this festival in uptown Normal 🍺

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.