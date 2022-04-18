More Rivian vehicles hit the road in McLean County, but supply issues pose challenge

NORMAL — Noticing more of Rivian Automotive's battery-powered trucks on the road in McLean County recently? You're not alone.

“We see Rivians everywhere,” CEO RJ Scaringe said last week. “My kids play their Spot-a-Rivian game anytime we drive anywhere.”

The company, which raised $13.7 billion through its initial public offering but has struggled with supply-chain issues, is now working to hit a target of 25,000 vehicles this year. It has a ways to go: By the end of its first quarter on March 31, Rivian had produced 2,553 vehicles at its Normal manufacturing facility and delivered 1,227 vehicles in the same period.

In total, 3,568 vehicles have been made since production started.

Founded in 2009 by Scaringe, Rivian is building an R1T electric truck and R1S SUV, as well as 100,000 custom delivery vans for Amazon, an investor in the company.

It's safe to say there are hundreds of Rivian owners in McLean County, spokesperson Miranda Jimenez said. The company's primary market, though, is focused in northern and southern regions of California to attract outdoor enthusiasts.

“It’s almost romantic when you think about what happens in this facility when you have 5,000 people on site, working collectively together to turn raw material into vehicles,“ Scaringe said before several media outlets, including The Pantagraph, received a tour of the facility. “Seeing people out enjoying the vehicles, driving through a riverbed or taking them out to the beach or loading gear into the car for a trip to Disney.

“These are the kinds of things that inspire us.”

Manufacturing process

What was once the former Mitsubishi Motors Corp. plant in Normal now houses two independent manufacturing lines for R1 models and the RPV delivery vans, which include the 500- and 700-cubic feet-sized models, said Tim Fallon, vice president of manufacturing.

A non-commercial model of the vans will be made available to the public “eventually,” Scaringe said.

Fallon, who has over 16 years of experience working in engineering at Nissan, said the manufacturing process starts with six press lines that predominantly handle the production of body panels for each vehicle.

Victor Taylor, senior director of stamping, body and plastic, said the front-end tooling of the old Mitsubishi presses have been retrofitted to handle aluminum. Rivian also installed a gantry and feed system to handle the different automation and allow for a seamless process.

“Our brush strokes are 300 to 600 per hour,” said Taylor, who also worked as an engineer at Nissan for eight years. “Our batch sizes average around 300 per batch up to 1,000, so if it’s a high mover we’ll run 1,000 parts.”

Parts are then assessed for their overall quality and inspected for any holes, aggressive trim lines and surface defects that are brought out by either placing highlight oil along the part or using a stone to scratch the surface to see high and low spots, Fallon said.

Stamped together through various robotic and autonomous assembly lines that seem to wind endlessly through the plant, the body is then sent off to be prepped, primed and painted before being placed on the "skateboard" chassis, which houses the braking, suspension and electric motors, with the battery pack in the middle.

The rest involves interior construction and the installation of various electronics, which is done primarily by hand or assisted with automation. Afterward, the wheels, badges and trim are put together to be tested and sold.

Looking forward

Electric vehicle sales gained ground in 2021, making up 2.6% of the U.S. auto market, up from 1.9% the previous year, according to Edmunds. Rivian has sought to challenge both established automakers like Ford and General Motors and electric vehicle leader Tesla, and that comes with its own set of problems: Scaringe said suppliers are allocating more chips to established customers based on past production numbers.

In terms of new developments, Scaringe said there is potential for additional R1 variants, especially as the company is building a second plant in Georgia that will manufacture a smaller vehicle called the R2, which will be a crossover SUV. Specifications on that vehicle have not been shown yet.

Rivian plans to continue to grow in scale and in staff in Central Illinois. Construction on a second facility here is underway, and the new electric vehicle/energy storage training facility at Heartland Community College continues, Scaringe said.

Additionally, a permit was issued to construction company P.J. Hoerr on April 7 for $1,305,000 in remodeling throughout the Normal plant. This remodel will enhance three employee rest areas at the plant, as well as a team room and two satellite cafes.

“We have to find a way as a planet to essentially shift 90 million vehicles worth of demand towards electrification in the next 10-ish years,” Scaringe said. “What’s really important is that it’s not just us, it’s not just Tesla, but it’s actually a mosaic of different choices you can make, and we're excited to see different vehicles in the market.”

