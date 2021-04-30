'Period of rapid change' coming, Coles Together speaker says

MATTOON — Autonomous vehicles that become "portable places" for doing business and low-cost housing that is created with the help of 3D printers are just a few of the coming innovations that will change the way people live and work.
Academically trained futurist Gary Golden offered this assessment Friday during a guest presentation at the virtual annual meeting of Coles Together, the county economic development agency.
"We are within a decade of entering a period of rapid change. By three years, by five years, the acceleration begins," Golden said. As a futurist, Golden said he helps organizations think about and prepare for potential disruptions in their fields.
Coles Together President Angela Griffin said they invited Golden to speak at the meeting to help generate creative thinking locally about the future. She also said Coles Together and its community partners have been adapting to the disruptions COVID-19 pandemic and feel that they are in a good position for the subsequent economic recovery.
Golden highlighted several industries that he feels are on the verge of rapid change. Regarding autonomous vehicles, he said they will be used for much more than personal modes of transportation or methods of shipping goods. He said organizations will use autonomous vehicles as "portable places" for teaching classes, providing medical services and more.
Agriculture is the industry that has been the fasted to adapt to autonomous vehicles as it puts them to work in farm fields, Golden said. These vehicles also will likely become an important part of earth moving at construction sites while robots handle some smaller scale tasks there, he said.
"I do see automated systems as a lever for advantage in your (industry)," Golden said.
Regarding housing, Golden said 3D printing is within a decade of becoming an affordable and desirable means of construction. He said 3D printing also can build many customized manufacturing components seemingly "out of thin air" at work sites so these items do not need to be shipped in from elsewhere.
Golden said rapid change also is coming in biotechnology for manufacturing vaccine components and other medicines, in cellular agriculture and alternative proteins for vegetarian diets, in robot-aided vertical farming for locally-grown leafy greens and other produce, and in mental health services for teletherapy and insurance coverage.
Locally, Griffin said COVID-19 halted most new economic development prospects in early 2020, so Coles Together focused on helping existing businesses deal with the pandemic. She said they helped businesses apply for grants, such as Mattoon Area Industrial Development's aid with personal protective equipment and Illinois' federally funded Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program.
Griffin said Coles County received the second highest number of Small Business Stabilization Program grants downstate, at a time when other communities were struggling to get local governments to take part.
"Our (application) method was so successful that the state asked us to share what we are doing in Coles County," Griffin said. The local partnerships that made this success possible will also help Coles County as it prepares for economic recovering post-pandemic and beyond, she said.