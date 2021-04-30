'Period of rapid change' coming, Coles Together speaker says

Golden highlighted several industries that he feels are on the verge of rapid change. Regarding autonomous vehicles, he said they will be used for much more than personal modes of transportation or methods of shipping goods. He said organizations will use autonomous vehicles as "portable places" for teaching classes, providing medical services and more.

Agriculture is the industry that has been the fasted to adapt to autonomous vehicles as it puts them to work in farm fields, Golden said. These vehicles also will likely become an important part of earth moving at construction sites while robots handle some smaller scale tasks there, he said.

"I do see automated systems as a lever for advantage in your (industry)," Golden said.

Regarding housing, Golden said 3D printing is within a decade of becoming an affordable and desirable means of construction. He said 3D printing also can build many customized manufacturing components seemingly "out of thin air" at work sites so these items do not need to be shipped in from elsewhere.