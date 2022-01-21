Watch now: Biden's EV tax credit plan is in limbo. What does that mean for Rivian?

NORMAL — Last summer, President Joe Biden set an ambitious goal that all cars and trucks sold in the U.S. be electric by 2030.

Expected to drive up consumer demand for electric vehicles, the plan coincided with one of the most highly-anticipated emergences into the burgeoning market by Rivian Automotive, which has been amassing a huge footprint in Normal.

But as Biden last week wrapped up his first year in the White House, his scorecard on the EV front is decidedly mixed. Some parts of his agenda to battle climate change are stuck in neutral, putting the administration's focus on electric vehicles in morass.

The $1.75 trillion Build Back Better spending plan that would make EVs more affordable through federal tax credits is potentially facing down the chopping block, and that's causing alarm bells for those closely watching Rivian and its growth.

Without it, analysts estimate a 10% to 12% drop in overall EV demand in 2022, said Dan Ives, managing director and senior equity research analyst with Wedbush Securities technology sector.

"The tax credits were significant for many customers that are sitting on the fence between electric vehicles or traditional gasoline-fueled vehicles," said Ives. "Ultimately, it's been a gut punch to the EV space that it didn't get completed."

With an increased focus on electrification over the next decade, all eyes have been on Rivian as a pioneer in the EV industry. In September, the Irvine, California-based company rolled out the world's first electric truck from its production line at the 3.3 million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Normal.

Rivian has garnered international attention, placing a spotlight on Normal and the surrounding region as a potential hotspot for EV manufacturing. The company made history a second time two months after its production launch, when it went public on the Nasdaq with a $90 billion valuation.

The IPO — one of the nation's biggest in years — pushed the company into the U.S.'s second-most valuable automaker, surpassing General Motors.

Demand for the vehicle is high with 71,000 orders, but Rivian has only delivered 11 trucks since its launch, according to a quarter filing made in December. The company reported a $1.23 billion net loss in the third quarter due to costs from starting production.

The company announced plans to spend $5 billion to build a battery center in Georgia. It will be Rivian's second location after its assembly plant in Normal, and Georgia's governor's office said it will be the largest economic development project in state history.

"They stumbled coming out of the gate since the IPO, missing street numbers," said Ives, adding that the company is now under a lot of pressure to accelerate their factory buildout in Illinois to meet demand. "Rivian now has plans with its second factory buildout in Atlanta, and there's a lot of focus on their execution over the next year as they've been anointed the next golden child of electric vehicles.

"With that title, it's a blessing, but it's a curse. They have to prove it."

'Automakers are taking this technology seriously'

Biden largely built his campaign around sweeping statements and promises to fight climate change, but he has seen varying success in passing legislation targeting green energy.

He was successful in November in passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, which included $7.5 billion in funding to bolster the nation's EV infrastructure by building 500,000 new charging stations.

But, the Build Back Better plan goes even further.

Billed as a framework to fight climate change, the Build Back Better spending plan includes provisions to make electric vehicles more affordable and accessible to middle class families.

"For their part, automakers are taking this technology seriously and are building out their plans for the next decade, which includes heavily electric vehicles," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights for Edmunds. "They have really pushed this clean initiative for quite a long time. It has been a priority and something we know has to happen."

Under the current proposal, EV consumers could get up to $12,500 in federal tax credits for purchasing American-made EVs. There is also a measure that seeks to reduce the cost of installing solar panels on homes by 30%.

The idea is that the Build Back Better plan would aid in accelerating the transition from gas to electric vehicles, and some analysts say failure to pass it could potentially dampen consumer demand for the technology in the U.S., which continues to lag behind countries such as China and Europe, said Ives.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better plan in November in a 220-213 vote, but it stalled after U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, said he would would not support the plan as it was proposed, calling for more transparency on its "true cost."

This week Reuters reported the White House is "seeking to reset talks" on the mammoth piece of legislation, namely to appeal to Manchin. The House will need to vote on it again if the bill is revised.

Illinois remains ahead of the curve

In some ways, the EV industry is facing a "chicken-or-the-egg" conundrum. In other words, some motorists are holding back from transitioning from gas to electric due to lagging infrastructure.

That is an area Biden's infrastructure bill hoped to hit by building 500,000 new EV charging stations. Some companies are already installing their own brand of charging stations, such as Rivian's plan to install more than 10,000 fast chargers as part of its "Adventure Network."

"I think at the end of the day, there needs to be some sort of government assistance to set up the infrastructure for electric vehicles to thrive in this country," said Caldwell.

Without federal assistance, the burden could fall to the state's and EV companies themselves to drive the transition.

Thanks to actions taken at the state level, Illinois is ahead of the curve. The state's recent passage of the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois (REV) Act is a move to position the state to become the "Silicon Valley of EVs."

Under the legislation, EV producers and suppliers are eligible for a state income tax credit of up to 75% or 100% of payroll taxes withheld from each new employee for up to 15 years. The greater percentage would apply if the company locates in an underserved area.

It also includes income tax credits for the wages of construction workers, a sales tax exemption for building materials and a tax credit for training workers.

The state also passed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which includes a $4,000 rebate for those purchasing electric vehicles as part of Illinoi's goal to have 1 million electric vehicles in the state by 2030.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker in an interview with The Pantagraph this week said the state passed the REV Act "not knowing whether the federal government was going to be engaged in promoting the adoption of electric vehicles."

He added, "If you think about what we put into the climate bill, which includes the rebate for people purchasing electric vehicles, and then the REV Act, which is entirely dedicated to the subject of electric vehicles, we built all of that with the idea that without the federal government, we are going to be a competitive state."

The legislation bodes will for Rivian and other EV manufactures and suppliers eyeing Illinois as a possible location, said Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Center.

It is likely that the Build Back Better deal not passing will affect the rest of the states more than Illinois, thanks to the steps the state has taken to attract the technology, he said.

"The one thing it doesn't address is the rebate for consumers," said Hoban. "Going forward, that could impact sales, but if I recall, Rivian did sell out pretty fast. Time will tell in terms of emerging technology. We will see if the rebate has an effect on the next round."

Rivian announced its largest expansion to its Normal facility in late October, planning for a 623,000-square-foot addition on the plant's west side. The expansion will bring the factory's total size to nearly 4 million square feet.

Without the Build Back Better deal, Ives added that Rivian is now in a "prove-me" phase.

"Now there just has to be pure demand being driven by the vehicles, the specs, and a reduced carbon footprint, which is a reason why more are going toward EVs," said Ives. "R.J. and the team, when they built Rivian, it was around a longer term vision for the next 25 to 30 years.

"A Biden infrastructure bill not getting done in 2022, that's not moving the needle on a longer term growth story."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

