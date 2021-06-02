Watch now: Rivian delays delivery of special-edition electric truck

As for the the R1T and Special Edition R1S, coming in at $77,500, Dietmeier said, "preorder holders will hear from their assigned Rivian Guide by the end of November with expected delivery timing."

The R1S launch is slated to follow the R1T in the fall of 2022.

Though delivery dates were pushed by a month, many are excited to see the vehicles rolling off the production line at the facility in west Normal. The Irvine, California-based company has invested billions in the plant, which it purchased in 2017 for $16 million.

Rivian recently purchased 380 acers of farmland west of its factory for $6.84 million for future expansion and logistics buildings.

The company currently employs 1,500 people at its Normal plant, and expects to hit 2,500 by the end of the year and close to 4,000 sometime in 2022, said Dietmeier.