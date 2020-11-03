These Central Illinois elected officials are pushing back against new COVID rules

NORMAL — New state COVID restrictions starting this week have prompted some Central Illinois elected officials to call for resisting the new rules, a move that has put them at odds with both the governor and fellow public office holders.
“As a leader, the mayor and a seasoned business owner, I will not encourage anyone to violate state or federal regulations,” said Normal Mayor Chris Koos. “After conversation with the Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Council and other community leaders, I believe the best course of action is to focus on actively working with state and federal leaders to implement change that allows businesses to remain open.
Earlier Monday, Normal Councilman Stan Nord said the town should follow the leads of other area communities such as Lincoln and East Peoria and stand up to the governor’s mitigation protocols imposed on bars and restaurants.
COVID-19 restrictions will go into effect in McLean County at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, public health officials announced Sunday. The region has seen a seven-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days, which exceeds the thresholds set for establishing mitigation measures under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.
For bars and restaurants, restrictions will include no indoor service, all outdoor service ending at 11 p.m., all patrons seated at tables outside, and tables 6 set feet apart. Meetings and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity.
Nord said he has heard from a number of bar and restaurant owners.
“Some are going to stay open until the state shuts them down," he said. "They are worried about their employees, because if they have to shut down, their employees are not going to get the hours and if they have to close down long enough, that means they may have to dump inventory and that means they may not open again because it is expensive to that.”
Region 2, which includes Bloomington-Normal, was the last public health area to be placed under additional restrictions. Last week, it was announced the regions from Springfield to Quincy and Decatur to Champaign were being added.
Pritzker and health officials have said the measures are needed to address surging case numbers,
“The virus is spreading, and every region of the state is suffering from its insidious, invisible contagion,” Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.
Continuing to face criticism from business owners forced to close their dining rooms and bars, Pritzker again outlined grant funding available through the state's Business Interruption Grant program and money for local governments backed by federal relief dollars. Bars and restaurants whose businesses are slowed by resurgence mitigations are eligible for $270 million in the interruption grants.
That's of little comfort to business owners and state lawmakers like Rep. Mike Murphy, a Springfield Republican.
“We cannot program ourselves out of this problem,” he said. “They all talked about wanting to get back to work and earning income and providing opportunities for their for their employees. Grants are great short-term, but not one person asked me about the availability of grants.”
Also raising concerns is Lincoln Mayor Tracy Welch, who in a Facebook post said he's "adamant that our bars and restaurants cannot withstand another lengthy shutdown and I will do everything in my power to see that they survive."
He said there have been discussions with the police chief and the city "will not take any action against a business that chooses to remain open unless there is a judicial order.”
"I will not revoke or suspend the liquor license for any establishment that chooses to remain open and serve alcohol," he said.
The mayors East Peoria, Washburn and Princeton have also pushed back on the new rules.
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder also has been critical of the measures and has called for an emergency city council meeting Wednesday evening. He participated in a call last week with mayors from across the state, including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, about the mitigations.
"There was shared frustration about the lack of reliable data, the mental and emotional stress on impacted business workers and business owners, the legal clarity for enforcing the Governor's new order, and the lack of resources to do so," Langfelder wrote in an email.
Nord says that restaurants and bars have already been penalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
“They have not been able to return to full occupancy,” he said. “There may be some that just don’t open again and it is unfortunate.”
“We have to decide what is more important to us – our local businesses or following the mandates of someone who has already lost in court. We shouldn’t be doing this," Nord said. "Who do we represent? The citizens and businesses of Normal or a tyrannical governor?”
The governor faces ongoing legal challenges from Bond County attorney Tom DeVore, who has filed multiple lawsuits against Pritzker saying he does not have the authority to issue orders for multiple months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, one lawsuit, filed by Republican Rep. Darren Bailey, was ruled in favor of Bailey, that Pritzker does not have the authority to extend executive orders past 30 days.
The Illinois Restaurant Association is considering a lawsuit against Pritzker. Twenty-two restaurant owners from Sangamon County also filed a suit seeking relief from the latest order.
In Lincoln, even if bars and restaurants stay open and won't lose their city licenses, that doesn’t mean they are in the clear.
“The part that is out of control is that the Logan County Department of Public Health takes its direction from the Illinois Department of Public Health which is controlled by the Governor's office,” Welch said. “Bars and restaurants that serve alcohol do not only require a license by the city of Lincoln, but also a license from the Illinois Liquor Commission. I cannot control what actions the Illinois Liquor Commission may take.”
Koos said he is working with other mayors to encourage the state to use broader metrics for evaluating COVID shutdowns.
"Any complaints received by the Town of Normal will be forwarded to the McLean County Health Department who will respond accordingly," he said.
The Associated Press and The State Journal-Register contributed to this story.
