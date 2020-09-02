United Airlines plans to furlough 16,370 employees Oct. 1 unless it gets more federal aid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

United Airlines plans to furlough 16,370 employees this fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on air travel.

In a memo to employees, Chicago-based United said additional funding from the federal government is “the one thing” that could prevent job cuts and delay the impact on employees until next year.

Airlines already received billions of dollars through the federal coronavirus aid package this spring, in exchange for agreeing to avoid layoffs before Oct. 1. But demand for travel remains sharply reduced, and United executives have said they don’t expect flying to return to normal until a vaccine is widely available.

The employees facing involuntary furloughs include 2,850 pilots, 6,920 flight attendants and 2,260 airport operations employees, including 1,683 based at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The airline also is cutting 1,400 management jobs. The vast majority of the furloughs take effect Oct. 1.

The airline warned 36,000 employees their jobs were at risk earlier this summer. About 7,400 employees have left the company through early retirement or voluntary separations. Others are participating in a variety of voluntary leave or reduced schedule programs that give United the ability to call them back quickly if demand returns, Earnest said.