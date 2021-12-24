Watch now: Coles County residents get in final shopping on Christmas Eve

MATTOON — While most people take the day off and sleep in the morning of Christmas Eve, others were waking up early to either get to work or buy gifts before it is too late.

"I mean, you never know what the day will bring," said Robert Owens, assistant manager at Rural King inside the Cross County Mall. "Even today, there's always some people that don't start their shopping until Christmas Eve."

Although the deals were not as enticing as on Black Friday, shoppers still came out in waves to the mall and the Walmart Supercenter on Dettro Drive in Mattoon to finish up some last-minute shopping as workers endured their shifts till closing.

Owens, who's worked in retail for 15 years, said working on the holidays can be a fun time and it really does not affect him since he and others are working half-shifts today and have the day off for Christmas Day.

"It's been easier but you still have the stress," said Lori Croft, employee at Walmart. "It was overwhelming yesterday with how many people came through and how frantic they were getting last minute items."

Croft, who's worked at Walmart for five years, said she remembers growing up and not being able to shop anywhere during Christmas until afterward but nowadays she even recognizes how necessary it can be for some who need to buy items last minute like milk, diapers or medicines.

Croft said that once she gets off of work, she is already prepared with a change of clothes and gifts ready to give as she plans to get out the as the store closes at 6 p.m.

"I had to make sure I have everything because I won't have a chance to grab it once I get off," Croft said. "It's not like any other time when the store closes, we will be heading out as quickly as customers get out."

Others like Caleb Nawby, who works at Rural King's corporate office, said he just got off a 12-hour shift and stopped by the Walmart to pick up a gift for his girlfriend as well as some small stocking stuffers for family members.

"I'm probably gonna fall asleep in a minute or two," Nawby said. "I was doing most of my shopping in Champaign a couple days ago where there was insane rush so comparatively it's not so bad here."

Jennifer Gardner, who's worked at Walmart for the past year or so, was shopping on her break to stock up on some food and drinks for her Christmas party tomorrow and said she still noticed people coming to pick online orders from yesterday to today.

"Just got to stay happy and try to keep smiling under the mask," Gardner said. "As any other business right now, we're short people to."

Barb Shutts, who's worked at Walmart for 27 years, said that even though she's seen more shoppers on Christmas every year, most customers are respectful and are understanding enough to be patient.

"Our biggest thing is if people would not growl at us," Shutts said. "We're doing the best we can with the help that's out here today."

