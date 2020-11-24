Cardinals Caravan stops canceled for 2020; Winter Warmup will be virtual

The event that marks a step toward the return of baseball each winter in Central Illinois has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the stops of the Cardinals Caravan have been canceled, the Cardinals announced Monday.

The Cardinals Caravan is a tradition that dates back to the 1960s and includes Cardinals players and others associated with the team visiting the regions far and wide that make up Cardinals Nation.

The caravan usually covers as many as 20 cities in six states — including Bloomington, Decatur and Mattoon — and in its place the team is planning virtual events that will be advertised as the online Winter Warm-up nears.

Winter Warm-up, usually a downtown gathering that begins when the caravans end, will go virtual from January 16-18.