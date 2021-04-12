Cardinals rookie Johan Oviedo proves he is ready for his closeup

And, Oviedo threw 13 curves and Milwaukee swung over two of them. That was a pitch he ditched last season when he lost the feel for it and focused on the slider.

“I said, ‘OK, I have to get that pitch back,’” Oviedo explained. “That’s the work I did in Tampa when I came back from winter ball. I just locked down every single bullpen (session) — throw all four pitches for strikes. Every live BP, I was not only getting comfortable with throwing fastball (and) slider, I was throwing changeups 2-0. I’ve never (been) doing that. Seeing myself throw a changeup any count, curveball any count.”

Said Shildt: “It’s a recipe for a lot of quality innings.”

That was the Cardinals’ stated purpose for having Oviedo spend so much of spring throwing in B-games and simulated contests and not in spring games “on main street,” as pitching coach Mike Maddux called them. The schedule worked against the 23-year-old righthander as he mirrored opening day starter Jack Flaherty. Thus, innings were not available to him in Grapefruit League games. The Cardinals made the call early to keep Oviedo on a starter’s program. An added benefit was more subtle.