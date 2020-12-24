Cardinals season to be remembered for what was missing

The virus infiltrated the clubhouse and spread because of lax habits — like a lack of masks in the batting cage — casting the Cardinals as a microcosm of the country, right down to social media’s rumor-belching and fear-mongering. They scrambled into quarantine, but didn’t stay long enough to avoid a second wave. They learned about lingering effects of the virus, as outfielder Lane Thomas dealt with them. And they rallied. With resolve and resources — 25 different pitchers, 13 MLB debuts, nine in one weekend — they improvised ways to thrive. They won “home” games at Wrigley Field, won “away” games at Busch Stadium, and finished 13-9 in 11 doubleheaders. They never played with the roster they intended or saw the 2020 they imagined. They endured, adjusted, finished 30-28, and played deeper into the playoffs than any division rival. Denied a championship that flies forever, they instead served as an emblem of the moment.