Cardinals season to be remembered for what was missing

The enduring images of the Cardinals’ 2020 season won’t be room-service baseballs delivered to players in quarantine, 41 rental cars in a caravan to Chicago, or one playoff victory in San Diego, but what was missing in every snapshot.
The absence of fans in their seats due to a pandemic, of tickets sold, of two modern-day legends reaching free agency in November, and of runs in their October finale.
The Cardinals’ season ended when nine Padres pitchers shut them out in a winner-take-all game for a playoff series that didn’t exist a year ago. Concerns about the Cardinals’ offense persisted throughout and now beyond 2020. The route taken to a 13th consecutive winning season and a familiar finish will have lasting ramifications. Unsure of when they’ll play or how much they’ll have to spend, the Cardinals reach Christmas in a vise — promising to contend, but requesting patience for how they’ll improve.
Several of their biggest stories from 2020 are already defining 2021:
The Wong move
An organization built on defense and nurturing homegrown players sent a shiver into the industry when it declined a $12.5-million option for second baseman Kolten Wong. He personified those Cardinal tenets. That decision was an early harbinger of this winter’s chill.
The Cardinals said they desired immediate financial “flexibility.” The move ran counter to years of keeping and extending in-house talent and seasons of grooming Wong to be a keystone on the infield. The Cardinals’ action revealed an intent to reduce payroll for 2021 and their belief Wong’s production could come at lower cost — either via Tommy Edman or in a market with more supply than demand.
A former first-round pick, Wong, 30, signed a five-year extension in 2016, and, with playing time and patience, found his style with a .356 on-base percentage since 2017 — fifth-highest among middle infielders. He reached free agency days before seizing a second consecutive Gold Glove Award, validation of the player he became for the Cardinals and could now be for someone else.
Former Cards flex
Craving power for their lineup, the Cardinals got an eyeful of former players providing it elsewhere. Recent Cardinals led the NL and AL in home runs, and another dominated October.
Randy Arozarena evinced in the postseason as a force he never got a chance to be for the Cardinals. Traded to Tampa Bay in January in the deal headlined by Jose Martinez leaving and prospect Matthew Liberatore arriving, Arozarena slugged toward playoff records: homers (10), hits (29), and he eclipsed David Freese’s total-base mark (64). Another hitter traded, Luke Voit launched 22 homers for the Yankees. Marcell Ozuna came shy of a NL Triple Crown — 18 homers, 56 RBIs, .338 average — the summer after the Cardinals didn’t offer a multi-year contract to stay at cleanup.
Those revelations demanded a reckoning — not just about trade imbalance, but on developing and unlocking talent. Executive John Mozeliak pledged an audit of how the club evaluates its talent. Doing that better is essential. This winter teems with opportunities for a club that can deftly identify, acquire, and unleash potential. The Cardinals are now doubly hesitant to move on from their players and risk watching the next Arozarena take off.
Remembering icons
Over a sandwich he was eating for lunch years ago, Bob Gibson leaned in and explained the importance of Stan Musial: “It’s really tough to think about the Cardinal organization … without thinking about Stan. It kind of seems like he invented it.”
Gibson and Lou Brock burnished it, modernized it for generations to come.
Within weeks this fall, Brock and Gibson died after fierce bouts with illnesses. Brock was 81. Gibson, 84. Brock changed the Cardinals and remains the NL’s base-burgling king with 938 steals to complement 3,023 hits. Gibson changed the game with a 1.12 ERA in 1968 that forced a lower mound. He leads the Cardinals in wins (251) and strikeouts (3,117). Both Hall of Famers embraced roles as Cardinal greats keeping the past always present, becoming friends and mentors for current players. Gibson riveted a room with his reputation. Brock radiated compassion. The ache of an icon’s absence was clear in Yadier Molina’s tears as he talked about Gibson the night he died: “We lose one great man.”
'Legacies' end?
For the first time in a career headed from St. Louis to Cooperstown, N.Y., Molina reached free agency and a possible detour. Beside him at this fork in their careers stood the pitcher who was usually 60 feet, 6 inches away — Adam Wainwright.
They faced leaving the Cardinals as they shaped this era — together. Since Wainwright’s debut in 2005, they started 289 games, more than any battery in six decades. In their tenure, the Cardinals won 1,276 games, appeared in 10 postseasons, and claimed two World Series. Always influential, this season they were vital. Wainwright, arguably the team’s MVP for his stability, promised and delivered a complete game on his 39th birthday. Molina collected his 2,000th hit, a rare feat for full-time catchers. Wainwright received the Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy and leadership — an honor Molina earned in 2018.
The “brothers,” as Molina says, have discussed sticking together, even if it’s not as Cardinals. Ownership wants to keep “legacy players,” but talks have plodded. The return of both future redcoat-wearers was, at best, uncertain. How they’ll be missed when gone is a given.
The outbreak
Officials and players conceded there were times when another positive test result surfaced and forced questions whether the Cardinals’ season could continue, or if MLB should without them. In the first week of the season, the Cardinals quarantined in a Milwaukee hotel as COVID-19 slithered through the traveling party. A total of 18, including 10 players, contracted the virus. They spent 17 days in isolation.
When they emerged, the Cardinals had 44 days to play 53 games and reclaim their season. Their cautionary tale spun into a parable.
The virus infiltrated the clubhouse and spread because of lax habits — like a lack of masks in the batting cage — casting the Cardinals as a microcosm of the country, right down to social media’s rumor-belching and fear-mongering. They scrambled into quarantine, but didn’t stay long enough to avoid a second wave. They learned about lingering effects of the virus, as outfielder Lane Thomas dealt with them. And they rallied. With resolve and resources — 25 different pitchers, 13 MLB debuts, nine in one weekend — they improvised ways to thrive. They won “home” games at Wrigley Field, won “away” games at Busch Stadium, and finished 13-9 in 11 doubleheaders. They never played with the roster they intended or saw the 2020 they imagined. They endured, adjusted, finished 30-28, and played deeper into the playoffs than any division rival. Denied a championship that flies forever, they instead served as an emblem of the moment.
The Cardinals overcame their outbreak — challenged by it, changed by it, but not undone.