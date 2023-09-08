EDUCATION

SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona insisted that he was not going to "get distracted with naysayers."

"There's a lot of people that want to create division in education," Cardona said. "I want to talk about our plan, what we're doing to raise the bar across the country (and) give students an opportunity to be successful."

The nation's top education official made two stops in Central Illinois on Wednesday, joining Gov. J.B. Pritzker for a tour of an after school program at a Springfield elementary school and later holding a roundtable discussion on career and technical education at a vocational school in Peoria.

The stops were part of a week-long bus tour of five Midwestern states dubbed "Raise the Bar," which is highlighting academic and mental health programs meant to help students recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is not my first time in Illinois," Cardona told reporters in a brief gaggle. "And when I come here, I always see great things happening … Intentional collaboration is visible here and that's something that we want to lift up."

Cardona is just the latest of a cadre of President Joe Biden's cabinet officials to visit Central Illinois in recent months. Last week, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack appeared at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur and in late July, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made stops in Urbana and East St. Louis to highlight infrastructure spending.

Like his fellow cabinet officials, Cardona displayed a technocratic zeal for his subject matter, hoping to provide an antidote to the partisan bickering that has infected national politics and seeped down to the state level in recent years.

One of the battlegrounds has been in the nation's schools, with partisan fights playing out on local school boards and in state legislatures that largely centers on questions of race and identity in curriculum.

Many Republican-led states have banned the teaching of "critical race theory," which examines the role race plays in shaping the country's laws, politics and social movements. Some have also banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Illinois, on the other hand, has gone in the opposite direction. In recent years, Pritzker has signed bills that require the teaching of LGBTQ, Native American and Asian American history, among others.

Ahead of Cardona's visit, Rep. Mary Miller, R-Hindsboro, accused him and Pritzker of playing politics with children's education.

"Governor Pritzker and Secretary Cardona oppose parental rights and believe young children should be indoctrinated with radical 'gender ideology' politics in the classroom behind their parents' backs," Miller said in a news release.

Cardona dismissed Miller's comments, calling them "an intentional attempt to disrupt public education" and a sign that they have no plan to improve student achievement.

"We're not going to get distracted with naysayers," Cardona said. "They don't even have a plan. They just want to disrupt what's happening. When I talk to parents, when I talk to educators and when I talk to students, they're not thinking about what she's thinking about.

"They're thinking about what opportunities they have," he continued. "And it's our job to make sure that we have a clear plan for academic success for our students, for pathways into college and career and that we stay true to that plan."

Cardona was set to make a stop in Rockford on Thursday before heading to Wisconsin and then Minnesota on Friday.

The trip also came a day after the department announced that four million people, including more than 142,000 in Illinois, had enrolled in the new Saving on A Valuable Education (SAVE) income-driven student loan repayment program.

Payments on student loans, in forbearance since March 2020, will resume in a few weeks.

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13