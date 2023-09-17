MATTOON — While police, lawyers, judges and courthouse administrators have worked for months to prepare for the end of cash bail in Illinois, they will enter uncharted territory next week when a new system begins statewide.

When the Pretrial Fairness Act takes effect Monday, Illinois will be the first state to abolish cash bail as a condition of a person’s release before trial. Judges can still keep people behind bars before trial if they are accused of serious crimes, or if a prosecutor successfully argues that the person represents a flight risk or danger to the community.

However, a more rigorous review of each case will be required before the defendant can be detained — and the work must take place on a tighter timeline, as laid out in state law.

Amanda Ade-Harlow, presiding judge for Shelby County, said representatives from the circuit court, law enforcement, state’s attorney’s office, public defender’s office and pretrial court services began meeting shortly after the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the law in July.

They have reached a point where they believe “as of last week, we have a really good system,” Ade-Harlow said. “But as with anything, we don’t know for sure until it starts.”

Cash bail ban is years in the making

The Pretrial Fairness Act has been on the books since early 2021, and became a hot-button political issue in the intervening years. Lawmakers voted during their lame duck session in December to adjust the original language to clarify some provisions and address concerns about circumstances under which people could be detained.

The measure had been set to take effect Jan. 1, but the state high court delayed the rollout amid confusion after a lower court found it unconstitutional. In July, the high court declared the law constitutional and set Monday as its start date.

Supporters of the overhaul have said too many defendants remain in jail only because they cannot come up with the money needed for release. Critics argue that cash bail ensures released defendants show up for court proceedings. Without it, violent criminals who are released pending trial could have the opportunity to commit more crimes, some argue.

Advocates also argue that cash bail policies can be especially unfair to people of color: A 2022 federal civil rights report on cash bail systems found that courts tend to impose higher pretrial detention penalties on Black and Latino people, citing a study that showed Black men received bail amounts 35% higher than white men, and Latino men received bail amounts 19% higher than white men.

Cook County Public Defender Sharone Mitchell Jr. described Illinois’ previous cash bail system as “a cousin to slavery.”

“The vast majority of people in the system are poor, and they’re Black and brown, and they have no power. It is an incredibly unfair system,” he said.

Between 1970 and 2015, there was a fivefold increase in the number of people jailed before trials, according to the 2022 U.S. Commission on Civil Rights report. Data shows more than 60% of defendants were detained prior to trial because they couldn’t afford to post bail, and that nearly 74% of the 631,000 people jailed daily in the United States are awaiting trial.

Typically in state courts, a judge decides if a defendant poses too much of a threat to the community to be released, or if they can be freed with conditions, according to the nonprofit Bail Project.

Some states have tried to ease cash bail rules.

In 2017, New Jersey essentially replaced its cash bail system with a risk assessment process that gauged the potential danger a released defendant could pose to the community. But cash bail is still allowed in some instances in that state and others that have curtailed the practice, such as New York and Alaska.

How has Coles County prepared?

In Coles County, Sheriff Kent Martin said he does not anticipate many changes to the way his office submits arrest reports — with evidence aimed at establishing probable cause to hold someone in custody — to prosecutors and the court system.

However, he said, there is a lot of speculation surrounding the future inmate population levels in the jail when the SAFE-T Act provisions go into effect. He said current inmates may petition the court to have their cases reviewed for potential release in lieu of cash bail.

“I anticipate that some inmates currently charged with violent offenses will remain in custody, but some inmates will be eligible for release,” Martin said. “I also anticipate an initial drop in our daily count. But, as people fail to show up for court or commit new offenses, I would expect the number of incarcerated inmates to rise again.”

The new system encourages the use of summons, citations and notices over arrest and detention, and creates a presumption in favor of pretrial release by the courts and arresting officers.

The sheriff’s office will not process individuals arrested over non-detainable offenses until they have been ordered by the court to report to the jail and complete the booking process, which includes a booking photo, Martin said. Those arrested for detainable offenses will complete the process as it is normally done.

“I am asking the residents of Coles County to please understand that my deputies and I are playing by the rules thrust upon us by Springfield, and we are as concerned as you are about the possible ramifications of this legislation, Martin said.

There will be times when the sheriff’s office is not authorized to arrest someone and hold them in custody, Martin said. He added that he knows that will be frustrating for crime victims.

Martin said he is also concerned that witnesses may be more reluctant to provide information or participate in the court process if someone is not being held in custody. He said the ability of the sheriff’s office to detain people has been diminished by the new bail rules.

“I’m worried we will experience vigilante justice when law-abiding citizens become frustrated with criminals being released back into our neighborhoods,” Martin said. “Please refrain from taking matters into your own hands. I assure you we will continue to work hard to provide you with the highest quality law enforcement services we can.”

Across the state, prosecutors and defense attorneys are preparing for additional work needed to meet the new standards. Coles County Public Defender Duane Deters said he anticipates that he and his three assistant attorneys will have great demands placed on their time.

“It is my personal feeling that we are currently understaffed, but as you may know, finding good quality attorneys is very difficult in these times,” Deters said, noting his office must stay within its allotted county budget. “I would add that both public and private agencies are struggling with finding candidates for open positions.”

A public defender will be appointed for each defendant, Deters said, unless the person hires private counsel.

The act also will create challenges for the prosecution. Deters said there will now be two ways for the prosecution to detain an individual, either to allege a willful flight risk or what may be loosely referred to as a dangerous standard.

“Generally speaking, the state must prove that the proof is evident, or the presumption is great, that a certain offense has been committed, as well as certain other factors. The burden of proof is ‘clear and convincing,’” Deters said.

Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Fifth Circuit Presiding Judge Mitchell Shick has issued an administrative order that any person charged with a criminal offense where the victim is a family or household member shall have no contact with the victim and shall not enter the victim’s residence unless otherwide ordered.

“These statutory no-contact restrictions shall be a condition of said defendant’s release,” the order said.

Every case is different

Come Monday afternoon, many area counties will hold detention hearings during which prosecutors and defense attorneys will argue whether a defendant should be held in custody to await trial. If the state’s attorney’s office does not file a petition for detention, instead a hearing may be held to determine pretrial release conditions that will be placed on the defendant upon their release.

Ade-Harlow, the Shelby County judge, said the court has set up Monday, Tuesday and Friday afternoons to be dedicated to giving sufficient time for these hearings.

“So that everyone has an opportunity — the state’s attorney has an opportunity to address their motion, the defendants and (their) attorney may have sufficient time to fight that motion and to gather evidence or information they need, and so that victims can be properly notified and be present, if necessary,” she said, noting the hearings are expected to last significantly longer than the former custody hearing during which the judge only needed to hear a probable cause statement and bond recommendations.

Judges will need to take arguments about whether to detain someone on a case by case basis, Ade-Harlow said.

“We know what the law says,” she said. “We know the law says the state has to prove by clear and convincing evidence that this person is a flight risk, or that they are by clear and convincing evidence dangerous to a specific person or persons when we talk about detainable, or even to the community at large. … But what those facts are, really we have to wait and see how it plays out on a case by case basis, because the facts of every case are different.”

Shelby County State’s Attorney Robert Hanlon said he was particularly concerned about the effect of the changes on illegal drug use, especially meth, which he described as “an absolute pestilence” in the county.

The end result, he said, “is all those people are given notices to appear, and you know, they have a felonious amount of meth — say 20 grams at a street value of $500,” he said.

The county would seize the drugs, he said, but the defendant’s release would mean that “they’re right back to using.”

Help from the state

Illinois is one of seven states without any oversight mechanism for monitoring how effectively counties’ court systems help defendants exercise their right to counsel for trial via the public defender’s office, according to a 2021 study commissioned by the Illinois Supreme Court. The resulting report from the Boston-based Sixth Amendment Center warned that Illinois’ framework limits the independence of public defenders and makes for inadequate representation in counties where PDs are overworked.

More than half of states directly fund public defenders instead of leaving funding up to counties like Illinois does.

Lawmakers did make some resources available, appropriating $10 million for public defenders to help implement the Pretrial Fairness Act. Each of the 101 counties outside of Cook received between $77,000 and $147,555.

And while the state isn’t any closer to creating a statewide public defender system, the Illinois Office of Statewide Pretrial Services represents a major step forward in providing resources to judicial systems across the state. As of Oct. 1, the office will partner with 71 counties. For months, it has been offering services like compiling information about new arrestees. OSPS is also charged with helping connect those who are released from jail with services like drug treatment or anger management, whether voluntary or ordered by the court.

The agency has hired pretrial service officers embedded in 47 of the 71 OSPS-affiliated counties so far. Those officers are responsible for quickly preparing reports on new arrestees’ criminal histories and professional backgrounds based on interviews with the defendant and associated fact-checking. The reports are then sent to public defenders, state’s attorneys and judges.

A few dozen counties in Illinois already had their own versions of pretrial service offices, but OSPS has lightened the load for some.

And in counties that have never had any formalized pretrial service office, OSPS’ work has proven extremely helpful to the entire judicial system, said Nathan Rowland, a part-time public defender serving Gallatin and Hamilton counties in southeastern Illinois.

Rowland, president of the Illinois Council of Chief Defenders, said he has found the information particularly helpful to his work as a public defender. Prior to last year, he said, he’d walk into hearings totally blind, having never met his client and not knowing anything about him or her.

“Right before the hearing … I’d be standing over in the corner (saying), ‘This is what you’ve been charged with. Where you living? You got a job?’” Rowland said. “I (didn’t) know any of that.”

Pretrial service officers begin their days early in the morning, and Rowland said he’s been receiving reports on new arrestees oftentimes before 8 a.m.

In August, OSPS began oversight of electronic monitoring in participating counties, and began picking up the tab for those ordered to wear the GPS tracking devices — fees that would sometimes drive the poorest defendants into debt.

Not all areas of the state are likely to adopt electronic monitoring. In rural southeastern Illinois, for example, defendants typically had not been able to afford the daily fees associated with ankle monitor use, so electronic monitoring has historically been rare. But, as Rowland pointed out, many rural areas face a much more basic logistical hurdle: large swaths of land with neither cell phone coverage nor reliable broadband — or even landline — service.

“Well, you’ve lost signal,” Rowland imagined an OSPS employee saying as they cite a defendant for non-compliance. “Well, what does that mean? They’ve tampered with the device or they’ve just lost signal because of where they’re at?”

Kelsey Watznauer, Brendan Denison and The Associated Press contributed.