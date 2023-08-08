The daughter of vaudeville actors, Joan Blondell was often cast in roles as a witty sidekick and love interest, and they are the focus of today's lineup, including Blondie Johnson (1933), featuring a wisecracking female con artist who becomes a crime boss; Gold Diggers of 1933 (1933), a musical comedy about a wealthy composer who rescues some unemployed Broadway performers with a new play; Blonde Crazy (1931), a crime drama costarring James Cagney about the adventures of an egotistical con man and his glamorous accomplice; Footlight Parade (1933), a musical comedy also costarring James Cagney; and Make Me a Star (1932), a romantic comedy about an aspiring actor who can't act.