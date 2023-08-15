Oscar-winning British actor Ronald Colman is the subject of today's lineup, and TCM will be featuring many of his films throughout the day, including My Life With Caroline (1941), a romantic comedy about a married woman who falls in love with someone else while on vacation with her father; the 1935 adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens novel A Tale of Two Cities, following a former French aristocrat and an alcoholic English lawyer who fall in love with the same woman during the French Revolution; Random Harvest (1942), a romantic drama about an amnesiac war veteran who falls in love with a music star but then has his memories restored after an accident and forgets his new ones; and Kismet (1944), an Aladdin-esque fantasy film set in ancient Baghdad about a beggar who falls in love with royalty.