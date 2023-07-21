Popular Oscar-winning and -nominated actresses of the 1970s headline tonight's ( Friday night lineup on Turner Classic Movies as the network's monthlong salute to stars of the decade continues. First you'll see Barbra Streisand in the 1976 romantic musical drama A Star Is Born, which earned her a shared Best Original Song Oscar (with Paul Williams) for "Evergreen (Love Theme From A Star Is Born)." After that, Best Actress winner Ellen Burstyn leads the 1974 comedy/drama Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (pictured), Best Actress nominee Cicely Tyson headlines the drama Sounder (1972), Best Actress winner Jane Fonda stars in the mystery/thriller Klute (1971) and Best Actress winner Faye Dunaway leads Network (1976).