Happy Father's Day! Turner Classic Movies and MOVIES! are each offering lineups of films featuring notable dad characters, across various genres, today. TCM's schedule features Fiddler on the Roof (1971), led by Best Actor Oscar nominee Topol; To Kill a Mockingbird (1962), starring Best Actor winner Gregory Peck; The Courtship of Eddie's Father (1963), headlined by Glenn Ford; Life With Father (1947), featuring Best Actor nominee William Powell; and Father of the Bride (1950), starring Best Actor nominee Spencer Tracy. The lineup on MOVIES! begins with Father of the Bride (1950), then continues with Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948), starring Cary Grant; 1950's Cheaper by the Dozen (pictured), led by Clifton Webb; and Take Her, She's Mine (1963), headlined by James Stewart.