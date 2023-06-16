This fun 1965 film is the fifth, and possibly best remembered, entry in American International Pictures' famous series of teen-focused '60s party films that were usually set at the beach (though one spinoff title was set at a ski resort). As a number of these movies famously were, this one is led by Frankie Avalon (in his last starring role in a beach film) and Annette Funicello. The plot is silly, of course, and frankly unimportant; the movie effectively delivers to viewers the same thing that is of principal importance to its characters — an "endless summer," just-hanging-out party kind of a vibe. Beyond Frankie and Annette, the rest of the cast includes an interesting range of actors, notably Linda Evans in one of her first feature films; Don Rickles; Paul Lynde; Harvey Lembeck; Deborah Walley, who would also appear in a few more of AIP's beach films; Marta Kristen; and even silent-filmmaking legend Buster Keaton, who would also make a cameo in AIP's How to Stuff a Wild Bikini later in 1965. — Jeff Pfeiffer