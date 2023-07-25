The Christmas in July lineup on MOVIES! gets unwrapped first and features 11 movies: The Great Rupert (1950, aka A Christmas Wish), starring Jimmy Durante; Christmas Comes to Willow Creek (1987), led by John Schneider, Tom Wopat and Kim Delaney; The Night They Saved Christmas (1984), with Jaclyn Smith, Art Carney and Paul Le Mat; An American Christmas Carol (1979), starring Henry Winkler as a Scroogelike character; A Christmas Carol (1951), featuring Scrooge himself, in the form of Alastair Sim; Mrs. Santa Claus (1990), with Angela Lansbury and Charles Durning; and A Christmas Memory (1997), starring Patty Duke and Piper Laurie. There are then re-airings of A Christmas Carol, The Great Rupert and Mrs. Santa Claus before this holiday interlude concludes in late-night with 1964's Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (pictured).