Beginning her career at a very early age, Loretta Young was only 4 years old in the 1917 film Sirens of the Sea. For the next few decades, she would star with some of Hollywood's most famous actors: in 1934, with Cary Grant in Born to Be Bad; in 1935, with Clark Gable in Jack London's Call of the Wild; and in 1946, alongside Orson Welles in The Stranger. Today and through the night, TCM will be featuring some of her lesser-known films, including Life Begins(1932),Midnight Mary(1933),Rachel and the Stranger(1948),A Night to Remember(1942) and Taxi(1931).