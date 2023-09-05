The NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the Detroit Lions against the Kansas City Chiefs. In case you need something to get you ready for some football, Turner Classic Movies is airing five gridiron-themed films this evening, beginning with 1968's Paper Lion (pictured), a sports comedy starring Alan Alda as writer George Plimpton, based on Plimpton's nonfiction book about his tryout with Detroit. Up next is the TCM premiere of North Dallas Forty (1979), led by Nick Nolte and Mac Davis as a wide receiver and quarterback on a fictional Dallas team that closely resembles the real-life Cowboys. Following that is the 1977 comedy Semi-Tough, starring Burt Reynolds and Kris Kristofferson. The evening concludes with two biopics: Knute Rockne, All American (1940), with Pat O'Brien as the famed titular college coach and Ronald Reagan as player George Gipp; and Jim Thorpe — All-American (1951), starring Burt Lancaster as the legendary Native American athlete who excelled at football and several other sports.