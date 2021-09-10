 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catlin Salt Fork climbs out of hole to beat Seneca 49-28

  • Updated
  • 0

Catlin Salt Fork stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 49-28 win over Seneca in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Catlin Salt Fork roared over Seneca 49-28 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Storm's offense roared to a 42-22 lead over the Fighting Irish at the intermission.

Seneca started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Catlin Salt Fork at the end of the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Seneca faced off against Westville and Catlin Salt Fork took on Dwight on August 27 at Dwight High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News