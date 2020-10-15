Cedar Ridge parents speak out against bilingual education changes (Plus copy)

Those 11 students who will learn remotely in grades 3-5 will be given English as a Second Language and bilingual literacy support, “to provide them the essential standards of the grade level as well as the linguistic support we know they will need until we're all able to be back in person,” Weikle said.

Another parent, Irma Gomez said she doesn’t believe the kindergarten through second grade students should be grouped together, which is part of the plan for the younger remote students.

Weikle said those 10 students will learn together from a bilingual teacher while they continue to learn from home.

To accommodate remote and hybrid learning, classes across the district and grade levels have been combined and rearranged, including 50 certified staff members at the elementary level being given a remote learning assignment, Weikle said.

The hybrid model will begin next week, bringing back Unit 5 students in pre-kindergarten through second grade as well as sixth and ninth graders.

The remaining grades — third, fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th and 12th — will come back the week of Oct. 26-30.