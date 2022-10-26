 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

🎃 Central Illinois trick-or-treat hours

  • 0

A whole new world of Halloween costume possibilities opens up when your couple's costume adds a baby! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Saturday, Oct. 29

  • Arthur, 5-8 p.m.   
  • Dieterich, 5-7 p.m.         
  • Hammond, 6-8 p.m.   
  • Neoga, 6-8 p.m.             
Get in the Halloween spirit at these trunk or treat events

Sunday, Oct. 30

  • Arcola, 6-8 p.m.
  • Atwood, 6-8 p.m.
  • Teutopolis, 6:30-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 

  • Altamont, 6-8 p.m.    
  • Ashmore,  5-7 p.m.                 
  • Bement, 5-8 p.m.                
  • Bethany, 6-9 p.m.                                                     
  • Casey, 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Charleston, 5-8 p.m.                                  
  • Cowden, 6-8 p.m.
  • Dalton City/Lake City, 6-8 p.m.           
  • Effingham, 6-8 p.m.                      
  • Findlay, 6-8 p.m.                                           
  • Gays, 5-8 p.m.                       
  • Greenup, 6-8 p.m.                                                            
  • Herrick, 6-9 p.m.                       
  • Jewett, 6-8 p.m.                            
  • Kansas, 6-8 p.m.         
  • Lovington 5-8 p.m.                                                                   
  • Martinsville 6-8:30 p.m.                                                                     
  • Mattoon, 6-8 p.m.                                  
  • Montrose, 6-8 p.m.                                                                           
  • Oakland 6-8 p.m.                      
  • Oreana, 5-8 p.m.                             
  • Shelbyville, 5-8 p.m.
  • Stewardson, 6-8 p.m.                                   
  • Strasburg, 6-8 p.m.                                                         
  • Sullivan, 6-9 p.m.
  • Toledo, 6-8 p.m.                                                  
  • Tuscola, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 
  • Westfield, 6:30-8 p.m.                                              
  • Windsor, 5-7 p.m.   

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News