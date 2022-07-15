 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CFD responding to gas leak

CHARLESTON - The Charleston Fire Department is responding to a natural gas leak at First Street and Adams Street. Ameren is on the scene to address the issue and CFD asks that the public avoid the area until they are finished.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

